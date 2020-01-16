The Washington State Supreme Court has invalidated key portions of a rule imposed by the administration of Gov. Jay Inslee capping greenhouse-gas emissions by fuel distributors, natural-gas companies and other industries.

In a 5-4 ruling Thursday, the court upheld a 2017 lower-court decision that the state Department of Ecology had exceeded its legal authority in trying to apply clean-air standards to “indirect emitters” that don’t directly burn fossil fuels.

“The issue is not whether man-made climate change is real — it is,” wrote Chief Justice Debra Stephens in the majority opinion. However, Stephens wrote, Ecology’s efforts to enforce the state Clean Air Act went beyond what had been authorized by the law.

“We are confident that if the State of Washington wishes to expand the definition of emission standards to encompass ‘indirect emitters,’ the Legislature will say so. In the meantime. Ecology may not claim more authority than the Legislature has granted in the Act,” Stephens wrote.

The court ruling on Thursday did hand the Inslee administration a partial victory, upholding the portion of Ecology’s carbon cap that applies to fuel burned on-site at refineries and other facilities. But by excluding indirect emissions, the ruling diminished the rule’s impact in cutting greenhouse-gas emissions in Washington, which have continued to increase.

The state had projected the rule would reduce emissions by 20 million metric tons by 2035 — about two-thirds of the target established by the Legislature in 2008. But three-quarters of that reduction would have come from applying the regulation to indirect emitters, according to the court ruling.

In a dissent joined by three other justices, Justice Susan Owens disagreed with the majority opinion, writing that the Clean Air Act provided “broad authority” to reduce emissions, putting the Ecology rule “well within the scope of the Act.”

Frustrated by legislative inaction, Inslee had directed Ecology in 2015 to use executive authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon emissions.

After a lengthy rule-making process, the state issued regulations in 2016 which would have targeted dozens of top emitters, from Skagit County oil refineries, to Boeing’s Everett plant and Eastern Washington food processors. The rule required such facilities to cut their carbon footprint by an average of 1.7 percent a year — either by cleaning up their own facilities or paying for carbon-reduction projects off-site.

But the rule was quickly challenged in a lawsuit by business groups led by the Association of Washington Business.

An Inslee spokeswoman said he would comment on the ruling at a news briefing scheduled for Thursday. The second-term Democrat has made fighting climate change a centerpiece of his administration — and also of his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, a campaign he ended in August.