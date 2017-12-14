House Republican Leader Dan Kristiansen said in a statement that he called for Rep. Matt Manweller to step down from his position as assistant floor leader and that Manweller agreed. Manweller has denied any wrongdoing.

Washington state Rep. Matt Manweller has resigned from his leadership position in the state House and been stripped from his role as the top Republican member on a labor committee, a Republican official said Thursday.

House Republican Leader Dan Kristiansen said in a statement that he called for Manweller to step down from his position as assistant floor leader and that Manweller agreed.

Manweller, R-Ellensburg, was the subject of a Seattle Times story last week that explored two investigations conducted at Central Washington University, where he works as a professor, that explored allegations that he sexually harassed students. A Times story on Monday also described the case of a woman who worked at the Legislature this year and said a meeting with Manweller turned into a dinner that she said felt like a date.

Earlier this week, CWU placed Manweller on leave, saying it is now pursuing a new investigation of allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Manweller has denied wrongdoing at both CWU and Olympia. He didn’t return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Kristiansen didn’t say in his statement why Manweller was being removed. He said “leadership will continue to evaluate facts and monitor any new information.”