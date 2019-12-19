OLYMPIA — In a landmark win for news media and other open-records advocates, the Washington state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that legislators are subject to the state Public Records Act.

In the ruling, Justice Susan Owens wrote that “under the plain meaning” of the records act, “individual legislators’ offices are ‘agencies’ subject to the PRA’s general public records disclosure mandate. Legislative history confirms rather than contradicts our conclusion. Accordingly, we hold that the News Media Plaintiffs are entitled to judgment as a matter of law on this issue.”

The ruling, which upheld a lower-court decision, came in a long-running dispute in which 10 news organizations — including The Seattle Times and The Associated Press — filed a lawsuit that challenged the Legislature’s longtime claim that lawmakers are exempt from the state’s 1972 voter-approved Public Records Act.

In January 2018, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese ruled partly in favor of the news organizations, writing that “The plain and unambiguous language of the Public Records Act applies to the offices of senators and representatives …” However, Lanese also ruled that the law doesn’t apply to the administrative offices of the state House and Senate.

Under the open-records law, local and state government entities routinely release documents such as emails and calendars of public officials, as well as investigative reports related to allegations of harassment.

But lawmakers and legislative officials have denied requests for such records, citing changes they made to that law that they claim closed their records to the public. Legislators have argued their work in Olympia is unique and requires confidentiality.

In a hearing before the state Supreme Court in June, attorneys for the Legislature argued that changes legislators have made to transparency laws over the years have enshrined their exemption.

Public-records advocates and news organizations, however, have argued that the Legislature is not exempt from the law, and that the public has a right to see legislative records.

The legal challenge has twice led lawmakers to try to change the law.

Shortly after the 2018 court ruling, lawmakers released and passed a bill — all in 48 hours — that exempted the Legislature from the Public Records Act. That proposal would have made some records, such as emails from lobbyists, public going forward.

After intense public outcry, Gov. Jay Inslee — who received about 19,000 letters, emails and calls, nearly all opposed to the bill — vetoed the legislation.

Earlier this year, Democratic lawmakers proposed another bill that would have opened up additional records as “a good-faith offer at a compromise” while the lawsuit awaited its state Supreme Court hearing.

Lawmakers, however, shelved that piece of legislation after criticism from news organizations and open-government advocates.