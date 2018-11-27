First elected to the state House in 1994, Chopp has held or shared the speaker position since 1999.

Frank Chopp will end his run as the longest-serving House speaker in Washington state history at the end of the 2019 legislative session.

Chopp, D-Seattle, was re-elected as speaker at a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, but released a statement saying he will step down early from his leadership position — making way for a major transition in Washington politics.

“It’s been an honor serving the state as Speaker since 1999, and to have helped hold the Democratic majority for so many years,” Chopp said in the statement, pointing to accomplishments including expanded health care for low-income people, paid family leave and marriage equality.

“Now, I’ve decided it’s time to step aside so that I can focus more energy on the issues that matter most and are priorities for the caucus,” Chopp’s statement continued. “I plan to serve as Speaker through the 2019 session to provide an orderly leadership transition, but remain in the Legislature as a representative of the 43rd Legislative District.”

First elected to the state House in 1994, Chopp has held or shared the speaker position since 1999 (between 1999 and 2001 the House was tied between Democrats and Republicans, requiring co-speakers).

Known for his behind-the-scenes deal making, Chopp is also the second longest serving current statehouse speaker in the nation, behind only Michael Madigan of Illinois, who has held the post since 1996, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

For more than two decades, Chopp has represented Seattle’s 43rd Legislative District, one of the most liberal districts in the state. He has rarely faced significant challenges to his re-election and was elected to a 13th term this fall, taking nearly 90 percent of the vote against little-known Republican Claire Torstenbo.

Despite his liberal constituency, Chopp has led with an eye to retaining the Democratic House majority, at times declining to schedule votes on bills sought by the left wing of his caucus.

Still, Chopp has been known for standing firm on priorities such as money for affordable housing, health care and social services.

“By almost any objective measure the guy has been the most successful politician in the history of Olympia,” said state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, who also represents the 43rd District.

He credited Chopp with fighting to save the state’s social safety net through the Great Recession and years when Republicans controlled the state Senate. “Frank laid down on the tracks and said over my dead body will you get rid of fill-in-the-blank-program,” Pedersen said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.