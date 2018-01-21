Heimlich has served as party executive director and ran for the legislature in 2008.

The Washington State Republican Party has elected a Puyallup man as its next chairman.

Caleb Heimlich, the party’s current executive director and chief of staff, was elected at a committee meeting in Moses Lake on one ballot, according to a story in The News Tribune in Tacoma.

Heimlich worked in the party since 2011 and also ran for a state House of Representatives seat in East Pierce County in 2008.

Heimlich beat out two other Pierce County residents — Tacoma restaurateur Monique Trudnowski and county Republican Party Chairman Marty McClendon — for the position, which pays between $80,000 and $105,000 per year.

He replaces Susan Hutchinson, who announced earlier this month she was stepping down. Hutchinson, a former TV news personality, was first elected in 2013.