Heimlich has served as party executive director and ran for the legislature in 2008.
The Washington State Republican Party has elected a Puyallup man as its next chairman.
Caleb Heimlich, the party’s current executive director and chief of staff, was elected at a committee meeting in Moses Lake on one ballot, according to a story in The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Heimlich worked in the party since 2011 and also ran for a state House of Representatives seat in East Pierce County in 2008.
Heimlich beat out two other Pierce County residents — Tacoma restaurateur Monique Trudnowski and county Republican Party Chairman Marty McClendon — for the position, which pays between $80,000 and $105,000 per year.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Women's March: How it unfolded
- The WSU community comes out in full force to honor Tyler Hilinski in a candlelight vigil VIEW
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opening to the public VIEW
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Washington’s coast battered by major waves, flooding WATCH
He replaces Susan Hutchinson, who announced earlier this month she was stepping down. Hutchinson, a former TV news personality, was first elected in 2013.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.