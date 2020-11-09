Democrats in the state Senate have reelected state Sen. Andy Billig of Spokane as majority leader, and named Sen. Bob Hasegawa of Seattle majority caucus chair.

The moves were made as lawmakers prepare for the 2021 legislative session, which will convene in January with Democrats in control of the state Senate and House and Gov. Jay Inslee elected to a third term.

Billig, a Spokane businessman, was first elected majority leader in 2018 and represents the city’s 3rd Legislative District. He was elected to the state House in 2012 and the state Senate in 2016.

In a news release, Billig cited priorities including helping the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing a looming state budget shortfall “through an equity lens” and increasing access to high-speed broadband.

“I’m eager to get to work and build that future,” Billig said.

Hasegawa represents the 11th Legislative District, which includes south Seattle, Renton, Tukwila and part of Kent. A former Teamsters organizer, he was elected to the state House in 2004 and to the state Senate in 2012.