SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The chair of the Spokane County Republican Party has resigned, one day after a video surfaced showing her defend a 22-year-old white nationalist.
The Spokesman-Review says Cecily Wright resigned late Wednesday.
Wright had come under fire Tuesday for introducing James Allsup during a July 11 meeting of the local conservative group Northwest Grassroots.
A prolific YouTuber known for racist taunts and extreme stances on immigration, Allsup now belongs to a white separatist group called Identity Evropa.
Wright said he was invited to speak at the meeting to dispel the label he has been identified with as a racist and white supremacist.
She also said Allsup was a victim of “label lynching.”
Tina Podlodowski, the chairwoman of the Washington State Democratic Party, had demanded that Wright resign.
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com