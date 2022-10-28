The process of redrawing Seattle’s City Council districts map is winding down after months of discussion, but multiple options are still on the table, including a late-arriving proposal that would separate the University of Washington campus from the rest of the University District neighborhood.

The Seattle Redistricting Commission plans to vote Monday on whether to adopt that proposal or stick with a draft map adopted on Oct. 18 that would split Magnolia between two City Council districts. Time is critical because the commission needs to finalize a new map by Nov. 15.

Many Magnolia residents have urged the commission, including in a meeting Tuesday, to keep their neighborhood together. But the UW and several U District groups are opposing the proposal to make changes in the U District, as is a coalition focused on racial and economic justice in redistricting.

“The University of Washington and its constituents are central to the function and identity of our neighborhood,” leaders from UW, the U District Partnership, the U District Community Council and other groups wrote in a letter Thursday, arguing against “unhelpful divisions in our community.”

Tasked with redrawing the lines of Seattle’s seven council districts based on 2020 census data, the redistricting commission’s five appointed members have been grappling since August with how to handle Magnolia.

Their initial draft split Magnolia, joining the west part of the neighborhood with Ballard and Fremont in District 6 (represented by Councilmember Dan Strauss) while leaving the rest with Queen Anne, South Lake Union and downtown in District 7 (Councilmember Andrew Lewis).

The commission nixed that change in September, under pressure from Magnolia residents who demanded their neighborhood be “kept whole.” But in doing so, the commission moved most of Fremont from District 6 to District 7, spurring complaints from Fremont residents and others. So on Oct. 18, the commission reversed course and split Magnolia once again.

Seattle’s district lines need to be altered, one way or another, because the current lines were drawn with 2010 census data and the city’s neighborhoods have grown unevenly since then. For example, the recent housing boom in South Lake Union means District 7 must shrink geographically.

Redistricting, which is prescribed by the City Charter, will ensure that each district contains about 105,000 people, per the 2020 census. All seven of the council’s district seats are up for election in 2023.

Some adjustments are relatively straightforward. For example, slower growth in West Seattle and geography mean District 1 will expand to Sodo and Georgetown. The City Charter says the districts must be compact and contiguous, accounting “to the extent practical” for geographic boundaries and existing communities. The commission’s Oct. 18 draft mostly follows recommendations by Redistricting Justice for Seattle, a coalition seeking representation for renters, young people and people of color.

Other changes have stirred debate. The RJS coalition has recommended a Magnolia split as the best way to keep District 7’s renter-heavy neighborhoods together and cause minimal disruption elsewhere.

The Magnolia split could make District 6 slightly more conservative and District 7 slightly more liberal, based on past election results. In Seattle, more conservative candidates typically receive more support in areas with more homeowners and more liberal candidates receive more in areas with more renters. Much of Magnolia is characterized by well-off homeowners.

Many Magnolia residents have argued they should be served by a single council member. Their only links with the rest of Seattle are bridges over railway tracks in Interbay, where development is planned, they’ve noted.

Under the Oct. 18 status quo, those bridges would mostly be in District 7, yet much of Magnolia would be in District 6. Magnolia’s relative isolation “defines us as a distinct community,” said Ann Goos, a Magnolia Chamber of Commerce board member who lives in the neighborhood.

The latest curveball is a proposal from Dave Bradlee, the Seattle-based software engineer behind a redistricting app used across the country. His idea, advanced as an amendment by Commissioner Rory O’Sullivan this week, would put all of Magnolia in District 6; move Eastlake to District 7; join Green Lake with Northeast Seattle in District 4; and combine the UW campus with Montlake, Madison Park and Capitol Hill and the Central District in District 3.

In other words, the proposal would keep Magnolia whole by carving the campus away from the University District. It wasn’t clear during Tuesday’s meeting how many commissioners might support the concept.

Goos offered no comment on the O’Sullivan amendment. Andrew Hong, coordinator of Redistricting Justice for Seattle, said it would crack apart a U District community that has more renters, young people and people of color than most other neighborhoods in the city, while requiring two districts to cross the Lake Washington Ship Canal, rather than one. No major changes should be made this late in the redistricting process, Hong added.

Commissioner Greg Nickels also introduced an amendment this week but indicated that he didn’t expect it to be adopted, given that it would include dramatic changes, like dividing North Seattle along Interstate 5.

Seattle’s current map, in use since the 2015 elections, splits some neighborhoods. Yesler Terrace and Wedgwood are poised to be made whole by the commission. Greenwood and Maple Leaf are poised to remain split.

The commission is seeking public comments until it creates its final map, which is due no later than Nov. 15. You can review the latest draft, offer feedback and access other information at www.seattle.gov/redistricting/.