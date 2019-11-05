OLYMPIA — Two Washington state lawmakers who were appointed earlier this year were leading in their special elections.
In Tuesday night’s election results, Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, was beating Republican challenger Daniel Miller in a 40th legislative district race with 68 percent of the vote.
Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member, was appointed in February to replace Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island.
If voting trends in both districts hold, the political makeup of the state Legislature — with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate — will remain unchanged.
Ranker resigned in January after allegations, some of which he disputed, that he harassed a female legislative employee who had formerly been employed at his office. The 40th district includes San Juan County as well as Anacortes and a piece of Bellingham.
In the 13th legislative district, which straddles Interstate 90 along a broad swath of Eastern Washingon, Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy was leading Democratic challenger Steve Verhey by a nearly four-to-one margin.
Ybarra, a member of the Quincy School Board, was appointed after Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, stepped down.
Manweller resigned in the face of a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he has denied.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.