OLYMPIA — Two Washington state lawmakers who were appointed earlier this year were leading in their special elections.

In Tuesday night’s election results, Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, was beating Republican challenger Daniel Miller in a 40th legislative district race with 68 percent of the vote.

Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member, was appointed in February to replace Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island.

If voting trends in both districts hold, the political makeup of the state Legislature — with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate — will remain unchanged.

Ranker resigned in January after allegations, some of which he disputed, that he harassed a female legislative employee who had formerly been employed at his office. The 40th district includes San Juan County as well as Anacortes and a piece of Bellingham.

In the 13th legislative district, which straddles Interstate 90 along a broad swath of Eastern Washingon, Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy was leading Democratic challenger Steve Verhey by a nearly four-to-one margin.

Ybarra, a member of the Quincy School Board, was appointed after Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, stepped down.

Manweller resigned in the face of a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he has denied.