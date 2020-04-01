OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-home order didn’t deem firearms dealers essential — like grocery stores and pharmacies — and necessary to stay open as much of society closes down to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

But that isn’t stopping Tiffany Teasdale, owner of Lynnwood Gun, from keeping her doors open.

“We don’t have anything in writing that says we need to stay closed,” Teasdale said. “And I don’t know anything about what the governor has said.”

Teasdale doesn’t appear to be the only firearms dealer in open defiance of Inslee’s emergency order. Gun-shop owners have been communicating on a group email, she said, and most are staying open.

In Bellevue, Wade’s Eastside Guns posted a note to its website explaining why they’re open: “Your right to the protection of yourself, your family and others is an essential need and a constitutional right!”

The defiance is the latest escalation between gun-rights advocates and a state that has steadily moved toward more firearms restrictions. After state voters in 2018 approved a sweeping package of gun restrictions with Initiative 1639, many law-enforcement officials said they would not enforce it due to constitutional concerns.

Aside from constitutional concerns of the emergency order, Teasdale pointed to recent guidance by President Donald Trump that deemed firearms dealers essential. She considers self-defense essential.

The situation could get more contentious. The Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) has prepared a lawsuit against the state if gun stores are forced to close, according to the organization’s founder, Alan Gottlieb.

Asked by email if he was planning a lawsuit, Gottlieb replied: “YES.”

“Gun stores are still open and the state is doing the background check for sales and transfers,” he added. “As soon as it is ripe we will file. Plaintiffs and complaint are ready!”

In recent news release, SAF has claimed credit for the governor of New Jersey declaring that state’s firearm shops would stay open after the organization filed a legal challenge.

A spokeswoman for Inslee’s office this week said the stores are considered nonessential under Inslee’s order.

“My understanding is that gun shops are not considered essential and are included in the temporary closure of nonessential businesses,” wrote Tara Lee. “Obviously, goods can still be purchased online.”

Teasdale hasn’t been contacted by the state or local law enforcement telling her to close, she said, and the city Police Department is processing the background checks requests she has been sending over for gun sales.

In a time of fear over the global pandemic, Teasdale said business at her store is brisk.

“We went from 25 guns being a good days for sales, to 150 guns on average,” she said.

Many recent customers have been first-time gun buyers, and many of those are of Chinese nationality, Teasdale said, because they are worried about possible harm to them from backlash by those who blame China for the virus.

Teasdale said her store is taking social-distancing measures, with people standing 6 feet apart, and only three customers allowed in the store at one time.

Employees are meanwhile are using sanitizer and wiping down surfaces, she said, “to go the extra mile to make sure our customers are safe.”

