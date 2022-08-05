Results released Friday in Washington’s primary election cemented November matchups in many state races, although the outcomes of some contests remained too close to call.
In the race for secretary of state, Julie Anderson, a nonpartisan candidate, continues to lead Republicans Keith Wagoner and Bob Hagglund by a slim margin, with a dwindling number of ballots yet to be counted.
Incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs, who was appointed secretary of state last year, has about 40% of the vote and is advancing to the general election. Anderson has nearly 13% in the statewide race, while Wagoner and Hagglund each have about 12%.
A Hobbs-versus-Anderson election in November, shutting out the GOP, would ensure a major change. The last time Washington voters elected someone other than a Republican as secretary of state was in 1960. Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee when the post became vacant.
In South King County, Democrats Claudia Kauffman and Satwinder Kaur remain almost deadlocked in the 47th Legislative District’s state Senate race. Either Kauffman, now with just over 27%, or Kaur, with just under 27%, will advance to clash with Republican Bill Boyce in November. Boyce has nearly 46%. The swing district includes parts of Kent and Auburn and all of Covington.
The 47th’s open-seat state House race is also tight, with the GOP on the verge of being shut out of the general. Democrat Chris Stearns is advancing with 33% and Democrat Shukri Olow has 19.5%, holding a slight lead over Republican Barry Knowles. Republican Carmen Goers, who attracted more conservative money in the primary, is in last place.
Washington’s vote-by-mail system means some races are not decided for days, or even weeks.
In other competitive races for open state House seats:
- In the 36th Legislative District, which includes Northwest Seattle, Magnolia and Queen Anne, Friday’s results show Democrat Jeff Manson is poised to advance with Democrat Julia Reed over three other Democrats.
- In the 37th Legislative District, which covers South Seattle and parts of Renton, Democrat Emijah Smith will advance with Democrat Chipalo Street through their crowded primary.
- In the 38th Legislative District, centered on Everett and Marysville, Republican Gary Kemp is still best positioned to advance to November with Democrat Julio Cortes.
- In the 46th Legislative District, which covers Northeast Seattle, Democrats Lelach Rave and Darya Farivar are advancing past three other Democrats.
- In the 42nd Legislative District, in Whatcom County, Democrat Joe Timmons and Republican Dan Johnson are poised to advance.
- In the 8th Legislative District, centered on the Tri-Cities, Republicans April Connors and Joe Cotta look likely to move past Democrat John Christenson.
- In the 18th Legislative District, in Clark County, Republican Greg Cheney still appears likely to advance along with Democrat Duncan Camacho.
