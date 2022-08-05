Results released Friday in Washington’s primary election cemented November matchups in many state races, although the outcomes of some contests remained too close to call.

In the race for secretary of state, Julie Anderson, a nonpartisan candidate, continues to lead Republicans Keith Wagoner and Bob Hagglund by a slim margin, with a dwindling number of ballots yet to be counted.

Incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs, who was appointed secretary of state last year, has about 40% of the vote and is advancing to the general election. Anderson has nearly 13% in the statewide race, while Wagoner and Hagglund each have about 12%.

A Hobbs-versus-Anderson election in November, shutting out the GOP, would ensure a major change. The last time Washington voters elected someone other than a Republican as secretary of state was in 1960. Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee when the post became vacant.

In South King County, Democrats Claudia Kauffman and Satwinder Kaur remain almost deadlocked in the 47th Legislative District’s state Senate race. Either Kauffman, now with just over 27%, or Kaur, with just under 27%, will advance to clash with Republican Bill Boyce in November. Boyce has nearly 46%. The swing district includes parts of Kent and Auburn and all of Covington.

The 47th’s open-seat state House race is also tight, with the GOP on the verge of being shut out of the general. Democrat Chris Stearns is advancing with 33% and Democrat Shukri Olow has 19.5%, holding a slight lead over Republican Barry Knowles. Republican Carmen Goers, who attracted more conservative money in the primary, is in last place.

Washington’s vote-by-mail system means some races are not decided for days, or even weeks.

In other competitive races for open state House seats: