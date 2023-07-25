Seattle City Council passed a bill Tuesday that would allow the installation of automated speed cameras on certain streets to prevent illegal street racing.

The bill does not directly install speed cameras or allocate money to do so, but establishes 10 streets as “restricted racing zones” and gives authority to the Seattle Department of Transportation to eventually install the cameras.

The racing zones include a portion of West Marginal Way Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest in West Seattle, roadways in Magnuson Park, Rainier Avenue South, Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, Third Avenue Northwest, a stretch of Sand Point Way Northeast and Seaview Avenue Northwest near Golden Gardens.

Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who sponsored the bill with Councilmember Lisa Herbold, said these streets have been identified as places where constituents have complained and where “city government departments have seen repeated reckless driving and speeding.”

The bill originally only included streets in the West Seattle and Sand Point neighborhoods but was amended to add parts of South and Northwest Seattle.

Illegal street races in Seattle and in the region have sometimes ended in violence or injury.

During the full council meeting Tuesday, several West Seattle residents said in public comment that high speed racing and stunt driving has made their neighborhoods less safe. Residents cited an incident 10 days ago, when a high-speed crash sent a woman’s car into the water and the woman to the hospital.

Early Sunday, an illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill ended in violence after four people were shot. Seattle Police said “initial attempts to disband the crowd were met with resistance” before the shooting. Two other shootings, in Kent and Auburn, also occurred after illegal street races this year.

“While it will not solve all the reckless driving problems, this technology is another tool in our tool belt to reduce collisions and save lives on some of our city’s most dangerous roadways,” Pedersen said Tuesday.

Recently, Washington state also expanded the use of automated speed cameras to include locally designated “restricted racing zones.”

Automated traffic cameras have been used in Seattle for red light enforcement for nearly 20 years and in school zones for over 10 years. Last year, the Seattle Department of Transportation installed cameras and started issuing fines for people who block certain intersections or enter certain bus lanes.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the lone vote against the bill, citing concerns that speed cameras would not distinguish between those who are racing and those who are speeding a few miles above the limit and that speeding tickets disproportionately punish poor and working class drivers.

In response, Herbold said SDOT has said it could be possible to only issue tickets to those driving significantly above the speed limit in these zones and there will be more discussion in the departments implementation plan.

Before the speed cameras can be installed, a budget must be proposed and SDOT must put together a plan to implement them and conduct an analysis to address equity concerns around privacy and the potential disproportionate impact of fines.

SDOT will choose where the cameras will be installed and the Seattle Police Department will issue the citations.

According to Herbold, drag racers often move from place to place in the region and high-speed pursuits are regulated by Seattle Police Department policy, making it difficult to enforce speeding laws.

The bill was unanimously voted out of the city’s transportation and public utilities committee last Tuesday. During the meeting, Pedersen described the bill as “an elegant enforcement elixir” that increases pedestrian safety while reducing the need for face-to-face interactions between drivers and police officers.