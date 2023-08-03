The top two candidates from all seven Seattle City Council districts on the ballot this fall remained in the same position in an updated vote count Thursday, suggesting clearer outcomes from Tuesday’s primary election.

In the third round of ballots returned, King County Elections reported 19,317 ballots counted, 29.4% of total eligible ballots. Before the drop-off deadline, the elections office predicted a total 35% voter turnout countywide for the August primary.

A spokesperson for the office said there are about 16,000 ballots left to count countywide as of Thursday.

While each progressive front-runner saw some progress Thursday, each district has maintained top two vote-getters since the initial count Tuesday, leaving the following candidates poised to advance to the Nov. 7 general election:

In District 1, climate activist Maren Costa (33%) and attorney Rob Saka (24.2%) continued to lead over six other candidates in the race for Councilmember Lisa Herbold’s seat, which she will vacate at the end of her second term.

In District 2, incumbent Councilmember Tammy Morales (52.1%) and community organizer Tanya Woo (42.8%) shut out a third candidate, securing their spots in the general election. With Thursday’s results, Morales is the second candidate to cross the 50% threshold, following incumbent Dan Strauss in District 6. On Wednesday, The Seattle Times called this race for Morales and Woo to advance.

In District 3, cannabis business owner Joy Hollingsworth (37.1%) and Transportation Choices Coalition Executive Director Alex Hudson (36.5%) continued to lead the field of eight candidates who ran to replace Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who has represented the district for nearly a decade. Hudson closed in on Hollingsworth, a narrowing of the top two positions, more than any other race on Thursday. The gap has closed from 5.4 percentage points between them to just 0.6 of a percentage point.

In District 4, tech consultant Ron Davis (44.7%) and Maritza Rivera (31.9%), deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture, continued to lead in the race to take the seat being vacated by one-term Councilmember Alex Pedersen.

In District 5, former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore (31%) and social equity consultant ChrisTiana ObeySumner (24.1%) continued to lead seven other candidates in the crowded race to replace Council President Debora Juarez, who is stepping down at the end of her term.

In District 6, incumbent Councilmember Strauss (51.7%) and Fremont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pete Hanning (29.4%) maintained strong leads.

In District 7, incumbent Andrew Lewis (43%) and retired Navy Cmdr. Bob Kettle (31.8%) held leads over four others vying for the seat representing downtown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.