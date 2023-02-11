The other day, the subject of struggling downtowns was on the docket, and the mayor was blunt as a judge.

“We must accept another tough fact,” the mayor said. “Downtown, as we know it, is not coming back.”

Now, this was the mayor of San Francisco talking, this past Thursday. She was raining some reality down on her city, much as the week before there was a similarly critical civic self-exam going on down in Portland.

In San Francisco, which Seattle used to be in a race with to see which could out-progressive the other, they are now talking about tax cuts for businesses, that’s how hollowed out their downtown is.

“I’m proposing tax breaks for three years for any company that wants to start business in San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said.

She also wants to designate downtown as an “arts, culture and entertainment zone” — with more tax incentives — to “make the streets come alive” in the absence of many office workers who used to come into the city.

Will these ideas work? I don’t know, but I am just glad to hear somebody proposing some action and a vision. Because the big downtowns, especially in tech-dominated cities like ours and San Francisco, are likely facing a hundred-year storm.

“We’re going through this major revolutionary change, which will take decades to play out,” says Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh, a Columbia University professor of finance, who was sounding the alarm during a recent forum on the future of downtowns. “It’s going to be a slow and painful transition, not unlike the one that cities went through during deindustrialization.”

He said two-thirds of office leases signed before the pandemic haven’t yet come up for renewal. As they do, look out — the problem is going to get dramatically worse. Witness how last month Microsoft, just to name one company, took a $1.2 billion charge on its balance sheet in part for the cost of getting out of office leases, and Google took a $500 million office lease hit.

Last month a study called “The Death of Downtown?” ranked the recovery of the 31 largest U.S. city centers. In last place is San Francisco, ranked as recouping only 31% of its downtown economy. Second to last is Portland, at 37% recovered. Seattle is fifth to last, at 44% recovered.

Bottom line: The office market in some downtowns may come only 60% of the way back, Van Nieuwerburgh said, due to the rise of remote work. Seattle’s downtown is stuck right now about 15% shy of that.

So what to do?

After I wrote about Portland’s struggles last week, Thatcher Bailey, who had been running the Seattle waterfront park project group, wrote to suggest I was being too “doom-y.” He said the crisis is an opportunity for Seattle’s downtown to reinvent itself, and he forwarded an article in the Financial Times titled “Forget the idea of a central business district.”

It argued that downtowns were poorly conceived as 9-to-5 corporate work farms in the first place. Now, “CBDs” should be reclaimed as “CSDs” — central social districts.

“It seems unlikely that downtown is ‘coming back,’ so what is interesting to consider is how it will evolve,” Bailey said. Seattle’s 20-acre waterfront park (being built where the Alaskan Way Viaduct used to be) has attracted more than $100 million in private donations — a sign of rebirth, he said.

Bernie Griffin, managing director of Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre, said that with offices maybe permanently in decline, the number one draw for people to come downtown is the arts.

“We would be happy to just have some banners on the street,” she said of her theater, the Paramount, the Moore, the Seattle Symphony and all the other arts companies downtown. “We feel forgotten about. We just want to be mentioned as being part of the mix.”

The “Death of Downtown?” study found that the downtowns bouncing back the strongest had the most workers in social activities, like food and the arts. The weakest were those with tech. Hence, Las Vegas is 79% recovered, versus Seattle’s 44%.

San Francisco’s proposed arts zone would use tax incentives to try to convert plywood-covered storefronts into homes for cultural institutions. That city is also proposing to excuse the entire gross receipts tax for three years for any office-based business that comes downtown.

It’s hard to imagine Seattle’s government pivoting to tax cuts like this. But as I wrote last weekend about Portland, these other cities just seem ahead of us in this crisis. They arguably have it worse than we do, but also are confronting it more head on.

Other ideas being batted around include city government buying out the leases of abandoned storefronts, and then acting as the landlord to give businesses sublet deals to locate downtown.

If the tech sector is dispersing into thousands of disparate cubicles in homes and apartment buildings, then what could occupy some of the leftover tech campus buildings?

It seems a main takeaway of the pandemic was that as successful as remote work turned out to be, remote school was the opposite. If society came to a rough consensus on anything, it’s that education needs to be in person.

Why not explore siting a new state university or a branch campus near Amazon’s headquarters zone? The University of Washington often laments it doesn’t have near enough computer science and other tech education slots to meet student demand. And here is a campuslike setting, already built, underutilized right in the heart of a great American city.

My office, which I seldom go to anymore either, is next to the Amazon jungle. Walking around down there at lunch feels a lot like being on a college campus — only during winter break when nobody’s around.

The government would need to work with Amazon, as partners, to make something like this happen. Far-fetched, after all the bad blood of the last decade?

Sure. But so is the political sea change right now down in San Francisco.