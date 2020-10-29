King County is planning to open six new voting centers Saturday to try to serve all voters before and on Election Day, the county elections office announced Wednesday.

The new centers will be in Seattle, Bellevue, Kenmore, Kent and Federal Way — in addition to the in-person service offered at the county election headquarters in Renton. The elections office is encouraging voters to come in Saturday or Monday to avoid long lines on Tuesday, the final day to vote.

Voters who need to register to vote or get a replacement ballot can do so at any of the new sites, the county said.

“We are happy to once again be out in many communities across the county — from Kenmore to Federal Way — to ensure that all voters have the opportunity to make their voice heard,” King County Elections Director Julie Wise said in a statement. “However, I also want to caution those voters who are looking for an in-person voting ‘experience’ — you will not find that at a Vote Center.”

Wise explained those who go to a voting center will receive the same paper ballot the county mailed to their home, and will be instructed to fill it out and return it to a drop box on-site — rather than use an electronic voting machine or voting booth.

“Do not wait to cast your ballot because you’re waiting to come in-person,” she said in the statement. “If you are registered and have your ballot at home, get it back to us today to ensure that you can track your ballot until it’s counted and add your votes to Election Night results. There is no reason to wait. Vote today.”

All voters must wear a mask and plan to follow social distancing protocols while at any of the centers, the statement said. Election staff will also be masked up, and wearing gloves and face shields.

Each site will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters must be line by 8 p.m. on Election Day to have their vote counted, the statement said.

Here’s where the new centers will be:

Bellevue College Gym, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E. G, Bellevue

Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way

Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave. N.E., Kenmore

ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent

King County Elections Headquarters, 919 S.W. Grady Way, Renton

CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

University of Washington-Seattle campus at Dempsey Indoor Center, 3833 Walla Walla Road N.E., Seattle.