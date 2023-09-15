The taxpayer tab for the alleged severe neglect of a developmentally disabled Whatcom County man has reached nearly $23 million.

For years, according to a lawsuit, James Rupke lived in a dilapidated, moldy shack on a rat-infested property in Whatcom County, while state-funded agencies continued to pay the shack’s owner to care for him.

A lawsuit filed last year described Rupke as “a forgotten man for decades” and hammered the public agencies for failing to intervene — or even visit his shack — despite what it said were ample warnings that he’d been “abandoned, neglected, exploited and abused.”

Now, the Northwest Regional Council, a state-funded human services provider, has agreed to pay $9.345 million in a proposed settlement that awaits final court approval. That’s on top of the $13.35 million settlement agreed to by the state Department of Social and Health Services in June.

David Moody, the lead attorney for Rupke, said the total payout of nearly $23 million is the largest for a developmentally disabled person in state history.

“James Rupke experienced a life beyond description. The rats, the filth, the profound neglect — all while supposedly being monitored by DSHS and NWRC. These agencies failed,” he said in an emailed statement. “The taxpayers should be outraged. DSHS and NWRC were beyond negligent. They were reckless.”

Amanda McDade, the executive director for the NWRC, acknowledged in an interview Friday that the settlement’s impact “is huge for us as a small human services agency.”

McDade said the NWRC is examining how it manages clients with cognitive disabilities. “We’ve already made changes,” she said but noted that its adult clients legally have the right to choose their caregivers.

“Client choice is still paramount and a cornerstone of all our programs and will continue to be a core value of ours,” she said.

The NWRC is required to report allegations of abuse or neglect to state investigators, McDade said. In Rupke’s case, an investigation by Adult Protective Services ended with “inconclusive” findings, according to the lawsuit, which criticized the probe as inadequate.

The massive settlements in the case will be devoted to care for Rupke, 66, who has been living with a new, state-approved guardian.

For decades, Rupke had lived on the squalid property of a state-approved caregiver, in Deming, Whatcom County, a rural community about 13 miles northeast of Bellingham.

Rupke had developmental disabilities throughout his life, and was described in one state assessment as operating at the level of a 5- to 7-year-old. He was known around the small community for riding his bike, talking with people, doing odd jobs and picking up cans to sell for recycling.

According to the lawsuit, the man paid to care for Rupke did not provide him with the help he needed to bathe or ensure he got proper medical care. Instead, Rupke was left “to fend for himself.”

He lived in an uninsulated shack, surrounded by garbage and had a badly installed leaky toilet, causing water to seep into the floors, leaving them moist and rotted, the lawsuit said.

Despite those conditions, the lawsuit stated, “not a single case manager ever entered James’ shack. Ever.”

After living in the shack for decades, Rupke was allowed to move into the caregiver’s house, where he slept in a room with the man’s flea-bitten dogs, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit’s account of Rupke’s living conditions was buttressed in court declarations by friends, neighbors and acquaintances, who expressed dismay that the state was allowing the situation to go unchecked.

“The condition of the trailer caused me to gag,” said Dan Thomas, who lived next door to the property, in one declaration. He described Rupke as looking dirty and hungry and said he and his wife helped him clean up the shack.

Still, the state continued to pay the caregiver each month — as even the caregiver’s wife said in a declaration in the lawsuit.

“I think James was either forgotten by DSHS and NWRC or they just didn’t care. They just kept paying my husband every month,” the wife said in the declaration.

