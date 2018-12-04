In the face of GOP opposition, Washington Senate Democrats suspended the planned outside investigation into the allegation of rape against state Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn.

OLYMPIA — In the face of GOP opposition, Washington Senate Democrats on Tuesday suspended the planned outside investigation into the allegation of rape against state Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn.

Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, had previously said he intended to honor the agreement in which both he and Republican Senate leadership agreed upon an outside investigator to review the allegation.

But, “In light of Republican leadership’s reversal of their support in facilitating a fair, unbiased investigation, the only option available is for the Secretary of the Senate to suspend the process of hiring an investigator,” Billig said Tuesday in a statement.

In a letter to Senate Republicans, Sen. John McCoy, D-Tulalip, said Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler of Ritzville hadn’t agreed to any of the possible choices for an investigator.

Fain lost his bid for re-election in November. The loss came just weeks after a former foreign-service officer and Seattle resident, Candace Faber, stepped forward to say Fain raped her in a Washington, D.C., hotel room in 2007. Fain was first elected in 2010.

Fain has denied the allegation. Fain, Faber, lawmakers from both parties and Gov. Jay Inslee have said they would support an investigation, and in early November, Democratic and Republican lawmakers voted unanimously to commission an independent investigation.

But with the alleged incident occurring out of state and before Fain’s election to the Legislature, officials have struggled over who should investigate.

Fain conceded his race Nov. 9, just a few days after the bipartisan agreement to investigate, and Republican lawmakers in the Senate have since soured on the prospect of an investigation.

Two GOP lawmakers on Monday called for the investigation to end, with one of the legislators attacking the credibility of Faber and chastising news organizations for reporting on the allegation.