As the U.S. hurtles toward another federal government shutdown, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray on Friday slammed far-right House Republicans and urged Speaker Kevin McCarthy to allow a vote on a bipartisan stopgap measure that would keep the government open.

Murray, D-Wash., who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, has helped negotiate a bipartisan continuing resolution to fund government operations through mid-November.

A procedural vote to move ahead on the measure, which also includes short-term domestic disaster assistance and aid to Ukraine, passed the Senate earlier this week on a 76-22 vote.

“We have a Democratic Senate. We have a Democratic president. A bipartisan bill is the only way to move forward here. Anyone who thinks otherwise is living in fantasy land,” Murray said in a video call with reporters.

Murray pointed to her work for months with Appropriations Vice Chair Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to hold public hearings and committee votes on a dozen regular appropriations bills — an orderly process she said the public expects from its leaders in a Senate that is evenly split between the parties.

By contrast, House Republicans have voted to advance partisan spending bills that stand no shot of Senate passage.

Advertising

McCarthy also put up for a House vote a stopgap spending bill that would have imposed strict border security provisions and cut most domestic programs by 30 percent. The measure failed Friday amid opposition from all Democrats and 21 House Republicans. (Both of Washington’s House Republican Representatives, Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, voted in favor of the plan.)

McCarthy has rejected the Senate’s bipartisan proposal, suggesting there is still time to reach a different deal. “I still got time. I’ve got time to do other things,” he told reporters Thursday evening at the Capitol, according to The Associated Press.

With a narrow GOP majority, McCarthy’s ability to negotiate has been hampered by the House Freedom Caucus of hard-line conservatives, including members who have said they want to use leverage for policy changes and spending cuts, and don’t mind if the government shuts down. That faction also has weighed deposing McCarthy as speaker.

Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in and urged Republicans to reject bipartisan compromises, saying the shutdown will be blamed on President Biden. “UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN!” he wrote earlier this week on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Absent a breakthrough by Saturday, the federal government will begin to partially shut down next week — resulting in closure of federal facilities and furloughs for hundreds of thousands of government workers — for the fourth time in a decade.

Murray lashed out at conservative Republicans who have sought to downplay the impact of a shutdown, saying it will cut off funding for services people rely on, including child care, Head Start, small business and farm loans, and community health centers, as well as impacting the 116,000 federal workers and military personnel in Washington state.

In a speech on the Senate floor later Friday, Murray called on McCarthy to produce “serious proposals” that could avert the looming shutdown.

“The American people don’t want to see you fight the other party. They want to see you work with your colleagues across the aisle,” Murray said.