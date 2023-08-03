Republican gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird was on his way Tuesday to being removed by voters from the Richland School Board in Benton County.

In Wednesday afternoon’s tally, around 56% backed the recall of Bird, who won a seat on the board in 2021 and was one of the first candidates to enter next year’s contest to succeed retiring Gov. Jay Inslee. Bird will continue to seek statewide office regardless of the recall outcome.

Voters are also supporting the recall of two other school board members, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd. The trio acted in 2021 to make the wearing of masks optional despite a state mandate calling for indoor masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bird issued a statement before Tuesday’s vote count calling their actions “a defiant dedication to address the pressing issues impacting the youth in their district.”

“Liberal policies in our schools continue to prove disastrous for student mental health and overall academic competency,” he said. “If I am to be recalled for my decision to stand for parents’ rights and the health and wellbeing of our children, I will wear it like a badge of honor.”

