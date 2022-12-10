There’s a new shortcut to reach Seattle’s downtown waterfront that guides pedestrians under a steel archway sculpture resembling a fern.

The city’s new Union Street pedestrian bridge, stairs and elevator opened Friday after almost two years of construction, connecting Western Avenue, perched above the waterfront, to the sidewalk of Alaskan Way, about 20 feet below. Union Street itself doesn’t connect.

Built next to a hulking self-storage building, the bridge extends over a truck loading zone to the elevator and to wide, open-air steps that command views of the Great Wheel, Seattle Aquarium and Elliott Bay. The structure doesn’t span Alaskan Way, so you still have to use a crosswalk to get to the piers.

The Union Street project is one of three pedestrian bridges included in the city’s complicated, costly and ongoing overhaul of the downtown waterfront, made possible by the 2019 removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

A new Marion Street pedestrian bridge will link First Avenue with the Washington State Ferries terminal at Colman Dock, and a new “Overlook Walk” pedestrian bridge will descend from Pike Place Market to a new aquarium pavilion. Those two projects are still under construction.

The construction cost for the Union Street project was $7.1 million, according to the city. The price for the entire waterfront revamp, which also features a new promenade, a new park at Pier 58 and a new Alaskan Way, is more than $750 million, funded by the city, the state, private donors and a special tax on downtown property owners through a local improvement district.

The whole overhaul, which began in 2017, is expected to be completed in 2025, according to Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront.

Previously at Union Street, a narrow, metal staircase by the back of the loading zone for the self-storage building and an antiques market was the only way for pedestrians to reach the waterfront from Western Avenue. There was no elevator for people in wheelchairs, with strollers and others. The Pike Street Hill Climb is a block north. A block south, University Avenue intersects at grade with Alaskan Way.

The steep slope between Seattle’s downtown and its waterfront has long presented “a huge challenge” for some people, the Office of the Waterfront’s program director, Angela Brady, said in a statement, making the case that the city’s improvements will help.

Dozens of people used the Union Street bridge before noon Friday, just after it opened. They included tourists like Dom Lee, 32, from Oklahoma, who planned to stroll the waterfront after visiting Post Alley’s Gum Wall.

“I was looking for some way to get down. Then I saw these stairs,” he said.

Nick Roberts, 24, a Capitol Hill resident, climbed the steps and crossed the bridge after grabbing lunch from Ivar’s Seafood Bar. Jennifer Johnson, who walked from the Westlake light-rail station to meet friends at the Great Wheel, was relieved when she came across the new Union Street span.

“I didn’t know how to get through,” said Johnson, 52, from Lynnwood.

The bridge’s most striking element is the 37-foot sculpture by local artist Norie Sato that sprouts up from Alaskan Way and soars above the stairs. Sato says she was inspired, while spending time on the waterfront, by a fern she saw growing out of the side of a building. She also designed a screen that runs along the bridge, displaying shapes that represent fern fronds and gull wings. Her sculpture and screen will be illuminated at night.