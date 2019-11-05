Local Politics See how Election Day is unfolding around Seattle area Originally published November 5, 2019 at 9:34 am Share story By Seattle Times photo staff Seattle Times photo staff View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.