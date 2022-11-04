The final day to vote in Washington’s 2022 general election is Tuesday. On the ballot are races for state lawmakers and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Halei Watkins from King County Elections explained in August how ballots are sorted, verified and counted at the Renton facility.

In Washington, the election is mail-only, though counties provide accessible voting centers for people who need assistance completing their ballots.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.

Last Monday was the last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail. King County Elections will have vote centers open for those who need assistance or missed the deadline. You can register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8 p.m. Election Day.

You can find your ballot drop box in King County, Snohomish County, Kitsap County or Pierce County online.

More information is available online: King County Elections, Snohomish County Elections, Kitsap County Elections, Pierce County Elections.

If you have voted, check the status of your Washington state ballot here.