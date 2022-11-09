OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs continued to hold a lead over challenger Julie Anderson on Wednesday.
Hobbs had 873,840 votes, or 50.3%, just before 4 p.m. Wednesday after more votes were counted, compared with Anderson’s 808,693, or 46.55%.
Hobbs, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee, has been in office for about a year, after his predecessor, Republican Kim Wyman, joined the administration of President Joe Biden.
Anderson, the Pierce County auditor, is running as a nonpartisan candidate.
Before serving as secretary of state, Hobbs was a state senator.
The Washington secretary of state oversees the state elections system and registers businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Before Hobbs, Republicans had held the office since the 1960s.
