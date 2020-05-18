OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman, one of the state’s leaders during the coronavirus pandemic, has taken a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Wiesman made the decision in March, according to Tara Lee, spokeswoman for Gov. Jay Inslee. He will remain secretary of health, which oversees the Department of Health (DOH) through Inslee’s current term, which ends in January 2021.

Wiesman notified DOH employees in a March 3 email that he would be leaving at the end of Inslee’s term, according to agency spokeswoman Jessica Baggett. The decision was not publicly announced by DOH or the governor’s office at the time.

In his email, Wiesman said he was taking a faculty position with the university’s Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“There I will direct the doctoral program from which I graduated, the Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) program in health leadership,” Wiesman wrote in the email. “I will also teach public health classes at the doctoral, masters, and bachelors levels, hopefully inspiring the next generation to join our ranks.”

A consulting firm this month posted a recruiting announcement for secretary of health. The position oversees the state Department of Health.

Advertising

The University of North Carolina didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wiesman has held an adjunct teaching position at University of North Carolina since 2013, where he taught the ethics portion of a doctorate-level public-health class, according to his curriculum vitae.

Since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington, Wiesman has been one of the faces of the state’s response.

Just days after the first COVID-19 deaths were announced, he appeared before the Legislature to brief lawmakers and ask for funding to fight the coronavirus. He has appeared with Inslee at news conferences and has held briefing calls with reporters about coronavirus testing and efforts to get personal protective equipment for health care workers.