Seattle will launch a new team of first responders later this year to handle non-emergency calls downtown, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said Tuesday.

Two firefighters with special training and a social worker will staff the “Health One” unit, which will respond to calls involving people dealing with behavioral crises, substance-abuse issues, chronic or less-acute medical issues and social-services needs, Durkan and Scoggins said.

The team will serve Seattle’s “most vulnerable,” allow most of the city’s firefighters to concentrate on high-stakes emergency work and hopefully reduce 911 call volumes by helping people responsible for frequent calls obtain long-term assistance, they said at a news conference outside a downtown fire station.

“I’m very bullish” on the concept, Durkan told reporters.

As homelessness has grown in Seattle, the 911 system has had to cope with more calls about people struggling on the streets, local leaders have noted.

Last year, 42 percent of 911 medical calls routed to the Fire Department were deemed “low acuity” calls. While there were more than 30,000 such calls, the trucks or aid vehicles dispatched in response usually resulted in no action by the department or in non-emergency transports by ambulance providers to hospitals.

The department expects the new team to respond to about 1,000 calls in its first year, sometimes directing people to homeless shelters and other social services. Durkan described Health One as a pilot program, saying additional units could be added to cover other areas.

Unlike conventional Fire Department teams, which try to resolve calls as quickly as possible, the Health One unit will stay with people in distress “as long as it takes,” Scoggins said.

All Seattle firefighters are trained as emergency medical technicians. The Health One firefighters will receive some additional training related to working with people in crisis.

The city’s 911 dispatchers will decide whether to rout calls to conventional Fire Department teams or to the Health One unit, Scoggins said.

The Fire Department will dedicate one vehicle to the new unit, which will respond during business hours in and around downtown, Scoggins said. That vehicle may be an ambulance or a Chevrolet Suburban, he said.

The Health One team will cost $500,000 this year, Durkan said. City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw, who in recent years has pushed for a new approach to low-acuity calls, sponsored a budget amendment last November that added $475,000 for the unit.

The Fire Department intends to track outcomes from calls handled by Health One to determine whether the effort is helping people and reducing calls to 911, Scoggins said.