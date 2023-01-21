You’ve got to admit: Kshama Sawant was a good story.

The socialist staring down Big Tech. The rising inequality of the glittering city and the richest barons on earth being called out by the lone woman with the bullhorn down on the street.

Had the story stayed right there, it could have been a Hollywood movie. “American Socialist” they could have called it, and almost did. (This was the working title of a planned book by Sawant that never made it to the shelf).

Our tale kind of fizzles out at the end, though. “End of an era,” Seattle’s Stranger news site wrote this past week, when Sawant announced she wouldn’t be running for reelection.

“Good night, Seattle socialism,” mourned another Stranger writer. (The Sawant story has been mostly a Stranger production from the beginning).

What happened? Other than everybody just getting tuckered out — perpetual conflict can be exhausting — the reality is that Sawant has always been more story than substance.

Like that one about how she rocked the world by bringing the $15-an-hour minimum wage to Seattle? It was really a union that did almost all the organizing and hard policy slog on that one, the Seattle chapter of Service Employees International Union.

It was classic Sawant that despite this, she threw unions in general under the bus in her City Hall retirement announcement, calling them toadies to the “corporate Democrats” and “afraid to rock the boat.”

She basically slagged everybody as sellouts on her way out the door, from Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal to star democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to some of her former council allies (who “hugged the establishment to their defeat,” she accused.)

The only praise she offered, other than for herself, was for the House Freedom Caucus of right-wing Republicans. Now that’s a group, she said, who know “how to use leverage to force establishment concessions.”

Yikes. My own sense of this story arc is that for the most part, Sawant was lifted by some emerging trends in our politics, not the other way around.

One trend was captured in a seminal article that came out before Sawant first got elected, called “The Rise of the New, New Left.” Out, it argued, was the market-oriented liberalism of traditional Democratic politicians, like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, where equality of opportunity had been the goal. In was a sweeping progressivism, driven by economic insecurity, that had a more radical aim: equality of outcomes, in everything from pay to education.

This movement had a strong run of political wins up and down the West Coast — including in cities that didn’t have any socialists bullhorning the way. It pushed higher wages, reforms to the criminal justice system, taxes on the rich and new methods of electoral participation such as ranked-choice voting.

This equity movement seems to be in a lull now, after a 10-year run. Not because people aren’t still interested in the ideas. But because there’s some voter backlash to how these same cities have deteriorated.

Recent polls reflect this for Sawant. One last October showed her with a negative 25% approval rating in her Seattle district (meaning more people disapprove than approve, by 25 percentage points). One in December had her an incredible 46 points underwater citywide.

“Is the run over?” I asked in a column last summer. Sawant won four elections in Seattle despite being counted out repeatedly, no small feat. But the answer turns out to be: yes.

Another trend Sawant rode early was a regrettable one: How details, facts, policy, even objective reality have been losing their sway, replaced by a politics of ideological purity.

Sawant seemed to get this new era intuitively. The very first thing she called for after getting elected in 2013 was for Boeing workers to rise up, “shut down Boeing’s profit-making machine” and physically take over the jet maker’s factories.

She said the Machinists could retool the plants to make buses instead of “war machines.”

Say what? As angry as the Boeing workers were to have their pensions frozen, were they supposed to use brickbats like the old Wobblies to storm the factory floors? National publications had a field day: “Socialism off to a poor start in Seattle,” mocked Slate magazine, a left-of-center outfit itself.

It didn’t matter. It was the first of many times Sawant would push wild and impractical fantasies, without threatening her standing one iota. Policy or problem-solving wasn’t the point; protest and conflict was.

Another extreme example: During the “defund the police” debate in 2020, Sawant put forth an amendment that would not just have repurposed part of the police budget. It would have shuttered the entire department at a time of soaring crime.

“Central [budget] staff estimates … SPD may not be able to make this reduction without eliminating all or nearly all staff employed by SPD,” the analysis of her proposal read. Sawant moved it regardless. (It fortunately did not pass).

Sawant also was the source of a tone-deaf amendment to slash the salary of then-police Chief Carmen Best by 40%. Best quit instead. These two moves by Sawant effectively torpedoed the defund the police movement in Seattle. In the name of racial justice, she’d taken the biggest possible swing at the cops, and all she had to show for it was hitting one of the nation’s few female Black police chiefs.

The other council members who rushed into the breach behind Sawant on this have never really recovered. Neither has the worthwhile goal of standing up any meaningful police alternatives. (That would have required the tough slog of governance).

Sawant still won another vote of the people after this debacle. As Donald Trump showed, as long as you’re seen as “fighting” the dark forces on the other side, and you get up and start more brawls each and every day, the details don’t much matter.

This era of constant performative conflict also seems to be flagging. People wearied of it, or maybe yearn more for competence now than drama. In Seattle’s case, Big Tech also doesn’t seem quite so imperious since it started laying off thousands of workers.

Sawant’s got a year left on the council, but she’s already been a politician unique in city history. Her strongest legacies are that she upset Seattle’s comfortable liberalism, and called out the rich barons. She was so absolutist though that she ended up alienating even her allies. With only enemies at every turn, and purity relentlessly demanded, the mass movement and revolution she hoped to start has remained, to date, stubbornly isolated and small.

It’s the sellout “corporate Democrats” who have racked up the legislative accomplishments.

Sawant’s story was a good one, an important one. Writ large she channeled the clash of the 2010s, and it needed to be told. But the story got stale, lost the thread and people stopped reading. Time for a fresh one — hopefully with a stronger ending this time.