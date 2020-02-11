The executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission (SEEC) has charged City Councilmember Kshama Sawant with violating city laws by using her office to promote a potential ballot measure.

Wayne Barnett filed the charges Monday and scheduled a March 4 hearing with the SEEC, the appointed group that administers and enforces Seattle’s ethics and elections laws.

Sawant didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

A socialist who won a third term in November, Sawant has been again calling for a tax on large corporations such as Amazon and has talked about seeking voter approval. Seattle City Council Insight first wrote about the SEEC charges.

The charges say Sawant broke two laws when her office posted links from her official council website to materials related to her “Tax Amazon” campaign: an elections law that prohibits the use of city facilities to promote ballot measures and an ethics law that prohibits the use of city resources for non-city purposes.

Barnett cited three links that appeared on Sawant’s website:

A link to a Facebook page promoting a Jan. 25 “Tax Amazon Action Conference.” The page included the message: “Our immediate task is to file a grassroots ballot initiative this February so that we can begin collecting signatures,” and it listed Sawant as a host of the conference.

A link to a “Resolution to Tax Amazon and Big Business” considered at the Jan. 25 conference. The resolution stated, “We will need to collect 22,000 valid signatures (likely 30,000+) of registered Seattle voters by late May in order to guarantee a spot on the November ballot,” and it listed Sawant as a coordinating committee member.

A link to a poster for a Feb. 9 “Tax Amazon Action Conference.” The poster included the logo for Sawant’s office and the message, “Join us at our second grassroots conference: vote on a ballot initiative to put forward in 2020, and get organized to win!”

If the SEEC determines Sawant committed ethics and elections violations, it could fine her up to $5,000 per violation, Barnett said in an email.

In 2014, then-Councilmember Sally Bagshaw agreed to pay $150 to settle an ethics violation related to her involvement in the campaign for the creation of the Seattle Metropolitan Park District. She improperly mixed city business with campaign advocacy when she brought pro-Park District literature to a coffee hour for seniors hosted by the mayor’s office, the settlement said.