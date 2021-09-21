Seattle’s pandemic eviction moratoriums will remain in place through Jan. 15, 2022, rather than expiring at the end of September, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday.

Durkan has extended the moratoriums with an executive order, she announced in a news release, citing the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant and an ongoing effort to distribute rent assistance to tenants who are behind on their payments.

Hospitalizations related to the virus appear to be decreasing across Washington state, but deaths appear to be increasing.

As many as 60,000 Seattle-area residents are in households with rental debt, according to a survey last month.

Seattle’s moratoriums on most residential evictions and some commercial evictions have been extended six times since they were established in March 2020, Durkan said.

“This next extension will ensure every level of government can provide rental assistance and housing support to tenants and landlords, which is critical to stabilizing the community as we reopen and recover,” the mayor said in her news release.

The city’s moratoriums apply to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees. Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain legally obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.

Seattle is requiring landlords to offer payment plans and has banned late charges and interest. Evictions can be sought in dangerous situations.

When the city’s moratorium on residential evictions expires, a six-month defense in court against evictions due to COVID-19 hardships will kick in, as will a defense against evictions based on rent debt accumulated during the pandemic.

In July, Gov. Jay Inslee replaced Washington’s moratorium on residential evictions with a “bridge” policy set to expire at the end of this month. Under that policy, landlords can seek some evictions for lease violations, nuisances and other issues.

The state is working to set up a program offering free attorneys to low-income tenants facing evictions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.