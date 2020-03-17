Seattle renters in fear of being evicted during the coronavirus outbreak may have a reprieve. The City Council has approved and expanded a moratorium on residential evictions ordered by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The council’s vote Monday comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused many businesses to close and many workers to lose income.

The mayor unveiled a moratorium on certain evictions Saturday, citing her powers under the city’s state of emergency. Her order said residential evictions for non-payment of rent would be suspended for 30 days or until the end of the Seattle’s emergency.

The council modified and then approved Durkan’s order, extending the moratorium from 30 to 60 days and from rent-related residential evictions to all residential evictions other than those related to tenant actions imminently threatening the health or safety of others. The council’s vote was 8-0, according to the City Clerk’s office.

The moratorium modified by the council covers residential evictions related to leases that have expired or will expire during the coronavirus emergency, and it asks the King County Sheriff’s Office to cease execution of evictions for the time being.

The sheriff’s office must execute court-ordered evictions, spokesman Ryan Abbott said. “We understand that it is a difficult time for people and … will do everything we can to make sure our deputies treat everyone with compassion,” Abbott said.

Tenants must continue making rent payments, to the extent they can, and those struggling should work with their landlords on payment plans, Durkan has said. But Seattle’s moratorium prohibits late fees. When the moratorium ends, tenants will owe whatever debts they’ve incurred and landlords will be allowed to evict them for non-payment.

For existing eviction cases, Seattle’s moratorium should be a defense in court. For eviction hearings already scheduled, the city’s order says the court may postpone those cases to a date after the emergency.

Council members initially considered extending the city’s evictions moratorium to commercial properties, and they held a private session Monday to discuss legal questions, the clerk’s office said. They ultimately decided to not deal with commercial properties Monday, but Durkan’s office has been working on a plan to suspend evictions for small businesses and nonprofits, her office said.

In a resolution accompanying the moratorium order Monday, the council asked Durkan to consider using her emergency powers to increase funding for rent assistance programs and to provide relief to small businesses and nonprofits struggling to pay their rent and their workers.

The Durkan administration is exploring options to support landlords who may be financially impacted by reduced rental income, the mayor’s office has said. Neither Seattle’s moratorium order nor the council’s resolution address homeowner mortgage concerns.

Like Seattle, Burien has imposed a moratorium on rent-related residential evictions. The smaller city took that step Monday.

