At a sometimes emotional meeting, commission members said they had wanted to support the agreement but that it contained too many rollbacks on hard-fought reforms.

In a major setback for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the city’s Community Police Commission unanimously voted Wednesday to ask the City Council to reject the city’s proposed contract with the Seattle’s largest police union.

“It’s the sweeping nature of the impact,” commission member Lisa Daugaard said of the contract, citing one provision she described as creating an elevated and vague standard of proof to sustain misconduct allegations against officers.

The commission believes other contract provisions water down efforts to streamline the appeals process for fired or disciplined officers and allow appeal hearings to continue to be held out of public view. Overall, the commission concluded the contract rolls back hard-earned police reforms.

The commission’s vote was 8 to 0. The vote is a recommendation and is not binding on the council.

It also unanimously voted to consider asking U.S. District Judge Jame Robart, who is presiding over a broader range of federally mandated reforms, to issue an injunction blocking the approval of the union contract until he can determine if it conflicts with a 2012 consent decree between the city and U.S. Justice Department to address findings of excessive force and evidence of biased policing in the Police Department.

The city’s six-year deal with the Seattle Police Officers Guild, which represents more that 1,300 officers and sergeants, calls for cumulative raises of more than 17 percent retroactive to 2015, along with police-accountability measures. The tentative agreement was reached in August.

The guild overwhelmingly approved the contract, which Durkan sent to the council Monday for a vote.

Commission members said they support collective bargaining, but asserted the city’s negotiators failed to protect essential elements of the legislation.

“The union doesn’t want to give up power,” said commission member Jay Hollingsworth, adding, “They cannot be trusted.”

Durkan’s office did not have immediate comment on the commission’s action but has said the contract contains provisions that give the police chief more management authority and removes union objections to equipping officers with body cameras.

