Seattle’s $600 million-plus education levy, Proposition No. 1, posted a strong lead in Tuesday evening returns, with 68 percent of voters in approval.

The seven-year Families, Education, Preschool and Promise Program levy will cost homeowners of a median assessed property of $655,000 an average of $248 a year. It required a majority of voter approval to pass.

City officials have pitched the education levy, the largest-ever proposed in city history, as a way to curb educational disparities for low-income and students of color that can appear before kindergarten and follow students into young adulthood.

More than half of the money from the levy — about $341.8 million — will fund the expansion of the Seattle Preschool Program. The second-largest chunk of revenue, about $255 million, will fund supplemental programs and resources in K-12 schools: summer school, four new school-based health-care centers and salaries for family support workers, who help low-income families navigate the school system and access resources such as food and housing assistance.

The rest, about $40 million, will finance a free community-college program for all Seattle Public Schools graduates, one of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s campaign pledges.

“We’re now seeing that as our world changes and our economy changes, the definition of basic education has to change,” Durkan said in an Oct. 5 interview. “We have to get our kids ready earlier and we have to provide them a college education.”

Families Yes, the campaign created in support of the measure, had raised just over $530,000 as of Tuesday. Some of the largest contributions came from corporate donors such as Amazon and Microsoft.

Critics of the measure included the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County and some charter-school opponents. They say the money for K-12 programs could be accessed by the publicly funded, privately run schools, which now have more legal stability in the state because of a recent Supreme Court of Washington ruling that upheld their funding.