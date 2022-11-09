In the second day of vote counting, it’s still unclear whether Seattle voters will adopt ranked-choice voting.

With nearly no change in results since Tuesday, making no change in the voting process led slightly over adopting ranked-choice, while adopting the concept of approval voting remained unlikely.

When asked to consider supporting “approval voting” (Proposition 1A), “ranked-choice” voting (Proposition 1B), or maintain the current system, city voters were torn on whether any change was necessary, but seemed to widely prefer ranked-choice over approval.

Of the first 171,000 ballots counted, 50.8% of voters voted against any change, leading just slightly over the 49.2% who wanted to adopt a new primary model to allow voters to support multiple candidates. The narrow gap between the two closed slightly on day two of counting, moving by less than a fifth of a percent.

If any change is to be implemented, ranked choice is a clear favorite with just over 74.3% preferring it to approval voting, which had just 25.6%. The margin had widened by less than 1 percentage point since Tuesday night’s count, as more than 100,000 ballots were added.

Both models could theoretically improve representation of voter sentiment by allowing voters to select multiple primary candidates.

While approval voting — a newer system in which voters select any and all candidates they support from the list of options in a primary, and each candidate is weighted equally — made it to the ballot after a petition gathered more than 26,000 signatures, Seattleites gravitated toward the more vetted model of ranked-choice.

Ranked-choice voting is a system used by several states and major cities across the U.S. that allows voters to select multiple candidates, but also ranks the candidates in order of preference. Under RCV, each voter’s top choice is counted, and the candidate with the fewest top rankings is eliminated. That process repeats, using voters’ top choices among remaining candidates for each round, until two candidates are selected to move on to the general election.

Under the city’s current primary system, which stays in place if the “no” votes prevail, each voter selects a single candidate on the ballot and the top two vote earners move to the general election.