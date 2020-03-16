Seattle will provide $800 in vouchers to more than 6,000 families to help them buy food, cleaning supplies and other household goods during the coronavirus pandemic at Safeway supermarkets, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday.

The city will spend $5 million on the vouchers, which will be distributed to 6,250 families already enrolled in city-subsidized childcare and food-assistance programs, a Durkan news release said. Each family will receive two $400 vouchers, in installments, through the mail, the release said.

The vouchers will be usable at any Safeway in Washington for food and household goods, not including tobacco, alcohol, lottery tickets and fuel, according to the release. Families will be required to sign up for free Safeway memberships, the release said.

Several City Council members expressed support for the action in Monday’s release. The mayor’s office didn’t immediately say where the $5 million would come from.

“We know that working families in Seattle are already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Durkan said in a statement, referring to the illness caused by the virus. “As schools and child care facilities close, we need to do everything we can to support families and ensure they can put food on the table.”