Regeat Wendie likes to bring her 3-year-old son, Abel, to the Columbia branch of the Seattle Public Library. The historic brick building is a great place for a restless kid to spend a rainy morning or afternoon.

For grown-up readers, it’s a place to grab a “Peak Pick”; for college students, a place to study; and for people without shelter, a place to keep warm.

But the branch isn’t open as many hours as it was in 2019, before COVID-19 scrambled library operations in Seattle and around King County.

“It’s not enough,” said Wendie, who visits the branch at least twice a week.

The good news for patrons is that more hours will be added at many branches this spring, SPL announced Wednesday, saying most will be open seven days a week, with the Columbia branch slated for additional Sunday evening hours. The new schedules can be viewed on SPL’s website.

Still, it’s been a long road back for SPL and the King County Library System since the pandemic hit three years ago, with restoration efforts complicated by budget cuts, staffing obstacles and changing patron needs.

Though Seattle voters approved a larger library levy in 2019, partly to pay for significantly expanded hours, SPL is only this year starting to deliver on that promise. Hours at KCLS branches remain deep below water, partly because COVID-19 torpedoed the suburban system’s plan to seek a larger levy in 2020.

At the same time, SPL and KCLS leaders are rethinking how many hours their branches actually need to be open, and when, because patrons are using libraries differently. Digital checkouts have surged with the pandemic, while physical checkouts that require in-person visits to branches have dropped.

“Everybody wants to forget COVID and go back” to the status quo, and “it’s a good thing that people miss the hours they had before,” because it demonstrates how much people value the system, said Lisa Rosenblum, executive director at KCLS. “But all businesses have changed since COVID … We’d be naive to think we wouldn’t have the same challenge.”

The road back

In early 2020, SPL was embarking on a expansion of hours. Voters had just agreed to renew SPL’s dedicated revenue source, replacing a seven-year, $123 million levy with a seven-year, $219 million measure to supplement the money appropriated to the system each year from the city’s general fund.

SPL said the new levy would allow the system to eliminate overdue fines, renovate historic buildings, sustain the system’s existing hours amid increasing costs and, among other things, spend a smaller amount to add about 10,000 annual hours to branch operations. For instance, the Delridge, Green Lake, NewHolly and Wallingford branches were supposed to open on Fridays.

Then COVID slammed the city, causing all SPL branches to close for more than a year to reduce the spread of the virus, with the system providing online and curbside services instead. Not until October 2021 were all SPL branches open again, with hours added incrementally since that time.

Kaycee Calip, who lives near the Columbia branch, wishes the building was open later on weeknights, she said, because she likes to browse after work.

“To check out a book or just to be able to stay for a while, as opposed to rushing out because they’re closing,” said Calip, 32.

Shutting down the branches proved simpler than ramping back up, said Andrew Harbison, SPL’s director of library programs and services. The system had to contend with public health guidelines that changed as coronavirus variants surged and retreated, and with a staffing shortage, he said.

The COVID branch closures didn’t save SPL much money because the employees responsible for operating the branches were retained. But a number of retirements and leaves, combined with slow recruitment, pushed SPL’s job vacancy rate to 15% in 2021, as branches were preparing to reopen, Harbison said. Meanwhile, security incidents at branches led SPL to increase minimum staffing levels, sapping some of the system’s capacity to add hours.

City Hall cut SPL’s general fund appropriations by $2.8 million in 2020 and by $5.8 million in 2021 to help offset revenue losses related to COVID, according to the system. To absorb those reductions without losing employees, and to add a couple of security officers to the system, SPL repurposed about $3 million that had been earmarked for adding hours in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

KCLS, which is larger than SPL (49 branches versus 27), has encountered similar hurdles with restoring hours and staffing. But the suburban system has less funding flexibility, because it relies on a levy approved by King County voters in 2010. Though the levy has no expiration date, record inflation and a state law that limits property-tax increases to 1% a year have suppressed how much money the system can collect, from a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2010 to 23 cents today, according to KCLS.

The system was already cash-strapped before COVID and was going to ask voters for a levy lift in 2020, Rosenblum said. The pandemic got in the way of that plan, leaving KCLS in a quandary, she said.

“We can’t support the hours that we had with our current budget,” she added. “That’s why I have to be very careful and strategic.”

The way forward

SPL branches averaged about 51 weekly hours of operation in 2019. The average today is 48 hours, but that will climb in late March and early April to 56 hours. At that point, SPL branches will support about 7,000 more annual hours than in 2019 — approaching the 10,000 extra hours promised by the levy.

Once the changes take effect, all SPL branches will be open on Sundays, as promised by the levy, according to Wednesday’s announcement. The Delridge, NewHolly and Wallingford branches will be open on Fridays (Green Lake is closed for renovations), as promised by the levy, as will some other branches that are currently not open on Fridays.

KCLS branches currently average about 41 weekly hours, down from 62 hours in 2019. That number will increase to 50 when the system adds hours later this year, at a date not yet determined.

Both systems want to get back on track as COVID ebbs, but their leaders are trying to adjust for changing patron needs, as well. “Normal” operations may not look the same today as in 2019, the leaders say.

Whereas the additional SPL hours promised in the 2019 levy were partly directed at evenings, thinking that community groups could use branches for meetings, patrons asked in a 2021 survey to prioritize morning and weekend hours, Harbison said.

SPL patrons checked out 6 million physical items in 2022, down from 7.8 million in 2019. But they checked out 6.4 million digital items, up from 4.8 million. Likewise, KCLS patrons checked out 10.3 million physical items in 2022, down from 14.5 million in 2019, and 8.5 million digital items, up from 6.7 million, mirroring a trend at systems across the country.

In-person visits have yet to bounce back at KCLS branches, even accounting for reduced hours. The system saw 37 visits per open hour in 2022, down from 61 visits in 2019. Both SPL and KCLS have installed pickup lockers at some branches, allowing patrons access to materials at any time.

Nevertheless, the brick-and-mortar branches remain important hubs for patrons of various ages and backgrounds. On a recent afternoon at the Columbia branch, people were browsing books, using computers and charging their cellphones. SPL and KCLS have resumed certain in-person programs and activities, with more to come. KCLS has even begun hosting telehealth appointments for patrons, Rosenblum noted.

Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, said libraries are “beautiful, necessary community spaces” for people with and without homes.

“It was painful to see our public libraries shut down during the pandemic,” Eisinger said, describing the restoration and addition of hours as “a sign that our community is regaining strength.”