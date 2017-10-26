Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant will be defended by the city in the defamation lawsuit brought by two Seattle police officers. The city already is defending her in a defamation lawsuit brought by a Seattle landlord. Costs to the city may exceed $300,000.

The city will defend Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant in the defamation lawsuit brought against her by two Seattle police officers, Council President Bruce Harrell decided.

In that lawsuit, officers Scott Miller and Michael Spaulding claim they were defamed when Sawant falsely declared they had committed a “brutal murder” in last year’s fatal shooting of Che Taylor.

By city charter, Harrell had to decide if Sawant made the alleged statement “within the course and scope of employment.”

In a seven-page letter dated Oct. 27, Harrell went into great length to explain his reasoning that Sawant “was speaking about issues important to her constituents.”

The city already is representing Sawant in a second defamation lawsuit, this one brought by Carl Haglund, a landlord who took issue with Sawant referring to him “as a ‘slumlord’ and as a ‘notorious slumlord.’”

Joe Groshong, an assistant city attorney and the city’s torts section director, has said that “I wouldn’t be surprised if total litigation costs exceeded $300,000” in both lawsuits.