When ballots are sent out next week, Seattle voters will be asked to decide whether the city should shift to one of two proposed new primary voting systems.

City voters will consider ballot measures supporting “approval voting” (Proposition 1A) and “ranked choice” voting (Proposition 1B), proposals that each would allow voters to support more than one candidate in future primary elections.

Though supporters of both models say the intent is to improve representation of voter sentiment, the measures came to the ballot through different means, would have different mechanics and start dates, and could have varying impacts on the outcomes of primaries.

What’s the difference?

The first option, approval voting, is a system in which voters simply select any and all candidates they support from the list of options in a primary. The votes are weighted equally and, consistent with Washington state law, the two candidates with the most support would move on to the general.

It landed on the ballot by way of petition, after supporters collected nearly 27,000 signatures.

On the other hand, ranked choice voting, as the name suggests, asks voters to rank their candidates from most to least favorable. Each voter’s top choice would be counted and the candidate with the fewest top rankings would be eliminated. The process repeats, using voters’ top choices among remaining candidates for each round, until two candidates are selected.

Ranked choice voting was added to the ballot by the Seattle City Council as an alternate option for those who support a change to the city’s primary elections, but not necessarily approval voting.

Stephanie Houghton, organizing and legislative director for FairVote Washington, said ranked choice is the best option for Seattle voters because it allows voters to express preference among candidates and has a more robust history in the U.S.

“So approval voting is untested and dangerous, but ranked choice voting is also exceptionally promising and that promise has been delivered on in several instances across the country,” Houghton said.

Ranked choice is used in dozens of cities and states, including New York City, San Francisco and Oakland, California. It is also on the ballot in two other Washington locations — Clark and San Juan counties.

Approval voting is used only in a few cities, including St. Louis and Fargo, North Dakota, but Logan Bowers, leader of the Seattle Approves effort, said its novelty shouldn’t hinder approval voting, comparing it to the invention of the iPhone.

“New, better things come along. And when we have something that’s new and better, we should embrace it,” Bowers said.

Bowers said the approval model forces candidates to “work for every vote” rather than just vying to be someone’s top choice, thereby producing more valuable candidates.

The approval voting effort has been backed and funded by Scott Alexander, the author of Slate Star Codex, a former San Francisco-based science blog, and The Center for Election Science, a nonprofit advocating voting reform with an emphasis on approval voting since 2011.

The League of Women Voters, King County Democrats and local equity organizations have endorsed ranked choice voting.

The ballot

Seattle ballots will include two questions to determine which, if either, proposal to adopt. The first question is fairly self-explanatory, asking voters whether they support adopting any change. Whether voters say “yes” or “no” to change, they will then be asked to select their preferred option.

In the second question, voters will be asked to indicate if they prefer option 1A — the petition-led approval voting — or Proposition 1B — the council-added ranked choice voting.

If the “yes” vote prevails, the preferences of all voters on the second question, including those who voted against change, will be tallied to adopt the preferred option.

Ballots in the all-mail election must be postmarked by Nov. 8 or returned to a county elections drop box by 8 p.m. that day.

Approval voting would change city primaries starting in 2025 — when the city’s mayor, attorney and two at-large council seats will be up for election — while ranked choice voting would take until 2027 to implement because of necessary changes to ballots and software, according to King County Elections.

If neither reform is adopted, city primary elections will continue in their current form.