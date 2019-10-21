Interest groups have spent about $3 million on this year’s Seattle City Council elections using political-action committees (PACs) that operate independently from candidate campaigns.

That unprecedented sum is almost three times the previous record, set in 2017, allowing PACs associated with both large corporations and labor unions to inundate voters with direct mail, television and online advertisements and visits from paid door-to-door canvassers.

The Seattle Times wants to know more about how the independent-spending phenomenon is playing out on the ground — we want to interview you.

Maybe you’re a Seattle voter who’s been visited by canvassers supporting a candidate but not actually connected to the candidate’s campaign. Maybe you’ve been confused about who’s paying for an ad you’ve seen over and over again.

Fill out the form below to get in touch.