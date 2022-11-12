A ballot measure to bring ranked-choice voting to Seattle primary elections took the lead Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday, the “no” votes — meaning votes against adopting a new voting model — lost the tight lead recorded since initial returns Tuesday, with 50.24%. The “yes” votes now account for 50.35%.

In all, 273,303 ballots have been counted..

If the “yes” votes prevail, the city will almost certainly adopt Proposition 1B, which would introduce ranked-choice voting as the new primary voting system, which has consistently led with about 75% of the vote over Proposition 1A, which would have instituted approval voting.

“We’re excited that these results show that Seattle is ready to move forward with upgrading their elections,” said Stephanie Houghton, managing director of FairVote Washington — a group leading several ranked-choice campaigns.

Under the system, each voter’s top choice is counted, and the candidate with the fewest top rankings is cut. The process continues, removing the candidate with the fewest top votes each round until two candidates advance to the general election.

The ranked choice system is used by several states and major cities, including New York and San Francisco.