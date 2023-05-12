The city of Seattle will pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by employees who in 2021 helped reveal that thousands of then-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s text messages had been deleted.

Following a whistleblower complaint by the employees, additional scrutiny showed that texts of multiple other top officials were also not retained from early summer 2020, when police used tear gas against Black Lives Matter protest crowds and vacated the East Precinct.

The King County Superior Court case was resolved last month but the terms of the city’s settlement with Stacy Irwin and Kimberly Ferreiro weren’t finalized until this week. The details were released to The Seattle Times through a public disclosure request Friday.

The $2.3 million payout is in addition to money spent by the city to defend the case. As of April 3, the city had logged more than $770,000 in payments, mostly to outside, contracted attorneys.

In their lawsuit, Irwin and Ferreiro said they were compelled to resign as public-records officers in Durkan’s office rather than continue to suffer hostile conditions and retaliation. They said they were mistreated for objecting to how the office was handling requests by reporters and others for records, including Durkan’s texts. They said they were “subjected to scorn, ridicule, abuse and hostility … and the demand to perform illegal acts.”

The settlement agreement, signed by the plaintiffs and Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell, includes $25,000 in lost wages each to Irwin and Ferreiro. The rest of the $2.3 million is for general damages and attorneys fees. The agreement requires the plaintiffs to drop the case, destroy city documents in their possession and never seek jobs at the city again.

The agreement says the settlement isn’t an admission of wrongdoing and bars the parties from talking publicly about the settlement amount.

Irwin is relieved to close out “a dark chapter in my life,” but is still upset about having to rebuild her career with a new employer and still disturbed by what happened, she said.

Records vanished and yet, “There’s been no accountability,” she said. “These officials basically got away with it and the taxpayers are paying.”

Ferreiro described the mayor’s office as a “pressure cooker” and said the whistleblower episode drove her to move out of Washington. Though she views the settlement as a win for whistleblowers, “It’s still a loss for the citizens of Seattle,” because some questions about the actions of city officials “will never be answered,” she said.

In an email, Deputy City Attorney Scott Lindsay said: “The City Attorney’s Office is pleased we were able to resolve this matter.” Durkan didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Irwin and Ferreiro became whistleblowers in 2021 when they complained to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission about the mayor’s office mishandling records requests. An investigation by the ethics commission determined that the mayor’s legal counsel, Michelle Chen, had violated the state Public Records Act by using narrow interpretations of certain requests to exclude Durkan’s missing texts. Chen had also diverged from best practices by not informing requesters the texts were gone, the investigation found.

An attorney for Chen called the investigation unfair, arguing it failed to account for the involvement of others; Chen acted in accordance with advice from the city attorney’s office and mayor’s office, her attorney said.

Under state law and guidelines, texts and other communications about public business by local elected officials must be kept for at least two years. Anyone who willfully destroys a public record that’s supposed to be kept is guilty of a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Last August, then-King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of Durkan’s texts and those of other city leaders. Cole-Tindall’s office has yet to announce any results.

The 2021 investigation by the ethics commission didn’t seek to determine how Durkan’s texts were deleted, and her office initially cited an “unknown technology issue.” A city-commissioned forensic report later found that Durkan’s phone was likely changed in July 2020 to delete texts automatically after 30 days and was also set to delete texts stored in the cloud.

A subsequent forensic report, commissioned by business owners and residents suing the city over June 2020’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, also known as CHOP, found additional Durkan texts were manually deleted.

Other officials with missing 2020 texts included then-police Chief Carmen Best and fire Chief Harold Scoggins, among others. More than 27,000 texts were deleted from Best’s phone, while phones used by Scoggins and others were reset in October 2020, the most recent forensic report found.

Durkan has said she did not delete her texts and that most of her missing texts were ultimately reproduced from other phones. She has said problems arose after she dropped her phone in a tide pool on 2020’s Fourth of July holiday and sought help from the city’s information technology department.

Susan Mindenbergs, an attorney for Irwin and Ferreiro, said the case shows what happens when governments try to hide information.

“All this litigation and all these costs,” she said.

In February, the city settled the CHOP lawsuit by business owners and residents for $3.65 million, including $600,000 in penalties for the deleted texts. A judge sanctioned the city for destroying evidence, finding that Durkan’s excuses “strained credibility” and that Best deleted texts by hand.

Last May, the city agreed to pay nearly $200,000 and to improve its public records processes to settle a lawsuit brought by The Seattle Times. That lawsuit alleged the city had mishandled requests from reporters who asked for messages between officials, including Durkan and Best.

News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story, which contains material from the Seattle Times archives.