Washingtonians have another chance to weigh in on affirmative action, after state voters banned the practice in a 1998 ballot measure. A vote to approve Referendum 88 upholds the law passed by state lawmakers this spring known as Initiative 1000. I-1000 reinstates affirmative action in public employment, contracting and education, as long as neither preferential treatment nor quotas are used. The measure defines preferential treatment as selecting a less-qualified candidate based on a sole characteristic, such as race or gender. Supporters say the new law is necessary to make up for a history of discrimination against women and minorities. Opponents say the diversity goals to be developed if the measure passes add up to quotas.The pro-affirmative action campaign is supported by the Washington State Labor Council and other labor groups, the King County Democrats and Microsoft. Former governors Dan Evans, Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke helped pen the pro-campaign’s voter pamphlet statement. The opposing campaign, which was spearheaded by a group of Chinese immigrants who got the measure on the ballot, is endorsed by the King County Republican Party. Helping write its voters pamphlet statement were Mary Radcliffe and talk radio host John Carlson, both of whom helped lead the 1998 campaign to ban affirmative action, and Thomas Jarrard, a past chair of the Washington State Veterans Bar Association.The pro-affirmative action campaign, known as the WA Fairness Campaign, raised $737,000 as of Oct. 16. Its biggest donors are the Group Health Community Foundation and the ACLU of Washington. The opposing campaign, known as Let People Vote, has raised nearly $1.1 million, but most of the money was spent getting the measure on the ballot. Its biggest donors include the restaurants Sizzling Pot King and Dong Ting Chun, and the American Civil Rights Coalition. Another campaign opposing the measure, Grassroots Against i1000, raised $32,120 as of Oct. 14.