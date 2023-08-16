When Seattleites came to City Hall this week to request some kind of action on the drug crisis, no one asked for what the City Council is planning to do next.

Which is: Take a vacation.

“You all deserve a break,” said no one at a public hearing this week. “You should take a couple weeks, really get some distance and think through what you plan to do about this 2-year-old five-alarm emergency.”

Nobody said that. There were a wide range of views about how the drug scourge has turned into a city epidemic. Some people called for urgency in expanding drug treatment and street outreach. Others pleaded for help from the cops. Still others asked for more of both.

Nobody said: “Let’s take the rest of the month off.”

But that’s the plan. After voting down a drug ordinance in June, and then pledging something to replace that defeated plan, the council is recessing for the rest of August on Friday. It means Seattle will be in limbo on any sort of drug strategy until probably mid-October, at the soonest.

“My only question is — what’s taking you so long to do this?” downtown resident Michele Hasson asked the council, incredulously. That’s an actual quote, from a sensible real person.

It’s a great question, too. Sure this recess was planned months ago. But the blasé response of our city to the drug crisis is maddening.

To recap, the state signaled more than a year ago it was crafting a new law to cover drug possession and public drug use. It would replace an old felony law that had been thrown out by the courts, and also try to address the rise of fentanyl.

Everyone has known since at least January that this law would include moderate enforcement combined with ample offramps to treatment. The state passed such a law in May, reaching a surprisingly broad consensus in which 86% of Washington’s 147 state legislators ended up voting yes.

That state law is now in effect — though not in Seattle. Here we are stuck in what Mayor Bruce Harrell calls an “ambiguous position.” Which is that the city hasn’t adopted the state rules, but also hasn’t picked its own.

The city hasn’t ramped up much on the treatment side, either. This combo of no enforcement and little treatment has left Seattle to do mostly what the city does best — posture and convene belated blue-ribbon task forces.

Meanwhile listen to what the Seattle Fire Department told the council in testimony Monday about what’s happening on the streets.

“We in Seattle Fire are responding to 110 overdose calls per week,” said Jon Ehrenfeld, manager of the department’s mobile health team. “The volume right now is overwhelming … it’s crushing. It’s causing a tremendous amount of stress and burnout.”

That’s 15 overdoses every day, just in Seattle. As recently as 2020, Seattle was seeing only about three per day.

Have I mentioned the City Council’s going off on vacation?

Can you imagine how that Fire Department guy must feel? Hope you have a nice two-week vacation, he must have been thinking. All the while calculating how two weeks equals 220 more overdoses in the shrugging city.

On Tuesday the council wouldn’t agree to pick up the pace even after its two-week recess is over. A motion to move a vote on a new drug strategy up by two weeks, to Sept. 5, failed, 4-4. That means the earliest the council can entertain adopting the state’s new drug law is Sept. 19. If it passes, it wouldn’t take effect in Seattle for 30 days after that.

Why so lackadaisical? Surely part of the reason is that the council is ideologically riven. There’s no critical mass behind any strategy, whether hard on drugs, soft or somewhere in-between.

There’s also that the current proposal, from Harrell’s drug task force, was submitted late and is in bits and pieces (it lacks a promised executive order governing the police, for example). It effectively says “you can’t smoke fentanyl in front of Nordstrom,” but also promises “there will be a social worker who can help you get into treatment to avoid an arrest.” It further says if someone is hurting only themselves with their drug use, then it’s a health matter, not a criminal one. Arrests should be avoided.

This is hardly relaunching the war on drugs.

Would it work? No one knows. It matters both symbolically and practically, though, to simply pick a lane and try. Seattle needs some kind of orientation, some direction. Not more months in this feckless “ambiguous position,” which the city has been placed in by both the mayor and City Council.

On Tuesday the council was more than just conflicted. It seemed dysfunctional.

“It would have been nice if some of my colleagues would have shared with me that this is what they wanted to do,” council President Debora Juarez said after the tied 4-4 vote that failed to move the drug policy vote up in the calendar. “But that’s not what we do around here. So that’s awesome.”

Right. Awesome would be communicating. Awesome would be decisiveness. Awesome would be taking a vacation after a job well done. Or after a job done at all. This is not awesome. This is a travesty.