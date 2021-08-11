Seattle is reopening certain in-person public services that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including at City Hall, the police department, City Light, libraries and customer service centers.
The customer service desks at City Hall and the Seattle Police Department opened on Monday, according to the announcement from Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office. On Wednesday, customer service desks opened at the Municipal Tower and Seattle City Light.
Durkan said in the Wednesday announcement that because 83% of Seattle residents over 12 years old have initiated vaccination, the city can safely begin opening access to some facilities.
Residents are still required to follow current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions established by state and local public health agencies, the statement said. Masks are currently required in all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
Here are the locations and hours for the reopened services:
Seattle City Hall
Customer Service Kiosk
600 Fourth Ave., City Hall Fifth Avenue lobby
Reopened Monday
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Seattle Police Department
Customer Service Desk
600 Fifth Ave., SPD headquarters
Reopened Monday
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Seattle Municipal Tower
Customer Service Counter
700 Fifth Ave., fourth floor
Reopened Wednesday
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Seattle City Light
Seattle City Light / Seattle Public Utilities Customer Service Counter
700 Fifth Ave., Seattle Municipal Tower, fourth floor
Reopened Wednesday
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North Service Center
1300 North 97th St.
Reopened Wednesday
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
South Service Center
3613 Fourth Ave. S. #2207
Reopened Wednesday
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Six Customer Service Centers are currently open:
- Ballard Customer Service Center
- Central Customer Service Center
- Lake City Customer Service Center
- Southeast Customer Service Center
- Southwest Customer Service Center
- University Customer Service Center
- Downtown Customer Service Center
The Seattle Public Library
The Seattle Public Library has reopened 23 of 27 libraries. Hours are currently limited due to staffing, but the library hopes to expand them this fall. Some hours may be adjusted this week due to heat. For the most up-to-date information, go to spl.org/hours-and-locations/road-to-reopening.
Seattle Parks and Recreation
Seattle Parks and Recreation plans to open more services and programming at facilities across Seattle beginning Sept. 7, including reopening most public pools, community centers and educational programs. For more information, go to parkways.seattle.gov/ or visit the Facebook page.
