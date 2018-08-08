A survey conducted just before the tax took effect has found that most local adults supported the measure but that the tax was less popular among black and Asian respondents and people with lower incomes.

Seattle has collected more than $10 million in the first six months of its tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, suggesting the tax could raise more this year than anticipated.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted just before the tax took effect has found that most local adults supported the measure but that the tax was less popular among black and Asian respondents and people with lower incomes.

As of Tuesday, the city’s Finance and Administrative Services department had received $5.8 million in second-quarter payments, spokeswoman Cyndi Wilder said. Together with $4.7 million in first-quarter payments, the tax has raised $10.5 million to date, Wilder said.

The department expects that number to rise because some second-quarter checks are still in the mail, she said. Also, some businesses file their taxes annually, rather than quarterly.

Before the so-called soda tax began, officials estimated it would raise $14.8 million in 2018. They didn’t calculate quarterly estimates. Officials haven’t said why the tax may be raising more money than expected and whether the collection results indicate the tax may be failing to steer consumers away from sugary drinks.

The tax, 1.75 cents per fluid ounce on the distribution of sugary beverages, syrups and concentrates, took effect Jan. 1. The City Council passed the tax last June, exempting diet sodas. The council also exempted drinks with milk as their primary ingredient, such as sugary, flavored lattes, and small manufacturers, such as Rachel’s Ginger Beer.

Proponents said the tax would boost prices and thereby discourage people from buying sugary drinks, which have been linked to type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and tooth decay.

Many store owners and consumers opposed the measure, as did unionized beverage-industry workers and critics who said it would hit poor people hardest.

Though Seattle’s tax is being paid by distributors, they can choose to pass the tax on to supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants, which can pass it on to their customers.

Portions of this year’s tax revenue were earmarked for healthy-food and early-learning programs, community-college scholarships and administrative costs.

The city is paying a team of University of Washington researchers $520,000 to study the impacts of the tax, and the city released a baseline report Wednesday.

Sugary-beverage consumption is lower in Seattle than in South King County cities and lower than the national average, according to survey results in the report.

Though an overall majority of Seattle survey participants backed the new tax for public-health reasons, support was below 50 percent for black and Asian participants, the report says.

The beverage industry has qualified a statewide initiative for November’s ballot that would prevent other Washington cities and counties from imposing taxes on sugary beverages.