The city of Seattle has paid $700,000 to settle a lawsuit by seven Black women who alleged they suffered discrimination based on race and gender while working for Seattle Parks and Recreation.

The city also spent about $415,000 to have an outside law firm handle the case, which was settled earlier this year.

Most of the plaintiffs, who sued in 2020, said they had been denied promotions. Most said department managers retaliated against them, and several said they had been wrongly disciplined.

For example, Grace Brown said she worked for Seattle Parks for almost 30 years without a promotion, mostly cleaning restrooms. She trained new colleagues and interviewed for better jobs but remained a laborer, even as other employees who weren’t Black women moved up, she said.

Dawn Bennett said she was denied a promotion to a community-center coordinator job that she was already doing on a temporary basis, with the job going to a white man. Patricia Young said she ended her career in the same secretarial position she was hired into 24 years prior.

The plaintiffs said they were treated differently than male and non-Black employees in similar situations. Several said they were labeled as troublemakers when they complained.

Three of the plaintiffs still worked for Seattle Parks, while three said they felt compelled to resign and one said she was wrongly terminated.

Their attorneys pointed to a 2018 study by University of Washington graduate students that found “an overall feeling of distrust” within Seattle Parks and a perception of discrimination in hiring and promotions.

Seattle Parks declined to comment on the lawsuit when it was active and declined to comment this week on the settlement. City Attorney Ann Davison’s office also declined to comment on the settlement.

“We’re relieved it’s over,” plaintiff Kelly Guy wrote in an email.

The women were determined to speak up together, rather than be silenced and disbelieved, said another plaintiff, Cherryl Jackson-Williams.

None of the other plaintiffs offered comments. Oscar Desper III, an attorney for the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

In 2020, when the lawsuit was filed, about 6.5% of Seattle Parks employees who had worked at least 1,000 hours at the department were Black women, according to human resources records. They averaged $69,400 in pay, whereas all employees averaged $75,300. Black women received 6.6% of Seattle Parks promotions from 2010 to mid-2021.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.