The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Delvonn Heckard, the man who accused former Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him decades ago, according to statements issued Saturday evening by the City Attorney’s Office and the man’s lawyer.

“With this settlement, the City takes an important step in putting this sad chapter behind us, limiting litigation expenses, and allowing Mr. Heckard to move forward with his life,” City Attorney Pete Holmes said in the city’s statement.

Murray, who agreed to the settlement, continued to deny the allegations in a statement Saturday: “The lawsuit was painful for me, my husband, my family, and my former staff because the allegations were untrue. I did not molest or have any sexual contact with the plaintiff.”

Murray resigned in September after five men accused him of molestation they say occurred decades ago.

Lincoln Beauregard, Heckard’s attorney, said in a statement his law firm will donate its entire $50,000 cut of the settlement proceeds to sexual-assault prevention organizations. Heckard, who is recovering from crack-cocaine addiction, will receive the remaining $100,000, he said.

“This case was never about the money, but the settlement funds will greatly assist Mr. Heckard in his continued recovery,” Beauregard’s statement said.

Heckard initially sued the then-sitting mayor in April, claiming Murray paid him for sex multiple times in the late 1980s, beginning when Heckard was a homeless 15-year-old drug addict hanging around Capitol Hill. Two other men, Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson, also told The Seattle Times that Murray had sexually abused them as teenagers living in Portland in the early 1980s.

Another man, Lavon Jones, later came forward contending Murray also had paid him for sex as a teenager on at least two occasions in Seattle in the 1980s. Murray resigned after a fifth accuser, Joseph Dyer — Murray’s younger cousin — claimed Murray repeatedly sexually molested him for about a year in the 1970s while Murray lived with his family in New York.

Murray, 62, a Democrat and civil rights champion, appeared to be headed to easy re-election before Heckard’s lawsuit. He announced he wouldn’t run for re-election in May after disappointing polling results, then left office in September.

Heckard withdrew an initial lawsuit in June, but refiled another suit naming the city as a co-defendant in the case. Heckard claimed Murray used his resources as a public official to defame him.