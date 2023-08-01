Seattle school board candidates moved closer to knowing if they’ll be on November’s ballot after the first round of election results was released Tuesday.

Four seats are at stake, and with only two incumbents running, the election could usher in major changes for Seattle Public Schools.

The district has seen steep enrollment declines due to the pandemic, and has had to answer questions about safety after a student was shot and killed at Ingraham High School in 2022. The board will have to make decisions on improving safety, figure out how to avoid a $104.4 million deficit in the 2024-25 school year and decide whether some schools should close because of dwindling enrollment. These leaders will also contend with perennial problems, including a wide gap in outcomes between students by race and class.

The top two candidates in each district will advance to the November election.

Incumbent Liza Rankin and Debbie Carlsen were in the lead in District 1, which includes Greenwood, Northgate and Lake City. Rankin is leading with 59% of the vote, Carlsen with 24%.

If reelected, Rankin said she would continue to work on inclusion in general education classrooms for students receiving special education services. Carlsen said she’s running to be a strong LGBTQ+ representative and better connect with communities during decision-making.

The other two candidates for District 1 are Michael Christophersen with 13% of the vote and Blaine Parce with 4% of the vote.

Votes counted so far in District 3, which covers Sand Point, View Ridge and Bryant neighborhoods, show 37% for Evan Briggs, 34% for Ben Gitenstein and 28% for Christie Robertson. Incumbent Chandra Hampson is not running again.

Briggs said she would keep budget cuts farthest away from classrooms and use data-driven decisions to improve academic outcomes. Gitenstein said he wants to improve safety in schools and figure out ways to retain student enrollment. Robertson said she would improve transparency in special education and ensure that spending is being used responsibly to improve outcomes for students.

Residents in District 6, which includes West Seattle and South Park, were choosing from three candidates after two-term incumbent Leslie Harris decided not to seek reelection. Gina Topp and Maryanne Wood were in the lead, with 77% and 16% of the vote, respectively. Topp said she wants to restore trust in public schools and prioritize equity when making budget cuts. If elected, Wood said she would focus on improving transparency and inviting more community input during decision-making.

Rosie McCarter, who had 6% of the votes counted so far, said she would assist low-income families and students with disabilities, help prepare students for adulthood, and solve the budget crisis without big program cuts.

With only two candidates running in District 2, there was no primary. Incumbent Lisa Rivera Smith and challenger Christina Posten will be on the November ballot. District 2 includes Ballard, Green Lake, Phinney Ridge and Magnolia.