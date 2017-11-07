Zachary Pullin DeWolf, with 61 percent of the vote, defeated Omar Vasquez in the race for District 5 on the Seattle School Board. Eden Mack and Betty Patu also defeated their opponents in District 4 and 7, respectively.

DeWolf had 61 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election returns, compared with Vasquez’s 39 percent. The District 5 race, which includes Capitol Hill, downtown and the Central Area, had more money raised for the campaigns — about $76,000 — than any other School Board race in the state. Vasquez, a business and tax attorney, also received $25,000 in independent expenditures from Democrats for Education Reform.

DeWolf, 31, will replace Stephan Blanford, who decided against seeking re-election. DeWolf is the program manager with All Home King County, an umbrella coalition that coordinates citywide efforts to reduce homelessness.

In District 4, volunteer advocate Eden Mack defeated Herbert Camet Jr., winning 86 percent in Tuesday’s returns. She’ll replace Sue Peters, who also didn’t seek re-election.

The campaign for Mack, 45, raised $$31,600. Mack has served as the legislative chair for the Seattle Council PTSA and was a founding member of the education-funding group called Washington’s Paramount Duty. Her three children attend Cascadia Elementary and Lawton Elementary. Camet didn’t raise any money for his campaign, saying that would be a conflict of interest.

Incumbent Betty Patu, 68, defeated Chelsea Byers in the District 7 race with 64 percent of the vote. Having already served two terms, Patu will be the only board member with more than two years of experience. Patu, who ran dropout-prevention programs in Seattle schools for more than 30 years, raised $6,600. Byers, 33, is the vice president of instruction at Galvanize, a technology learning company. She raised $19,500.

All three winners also received the most votes in the August primary, when residents vote only for candidates in their district. In the general election the candidates run citywide, but only against their district opponent.

The new board members will join Rick Burke, Leslie Harris, Scott Pinkham and Jill Geary in leading a school district that has a budget shortfall and a student population with one of the worst racial disparities in achievement in the nation. The members also will be part of the search for a new superintendent to replace Superintendent Larry Nyland, whose contract is ending in June.