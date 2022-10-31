The Seattle Redistricting Commission rejected some late-arriving proposals Monday, opting to stick with and advance a much-debated new City Council map that would split Magnolia between two districts.

One rebuffed proposal would have kept Magnolia together but separated the University of Washington campus from the rest of the University District. Another, introduced for the first time Monday, would have joined South Lake Union with Capitol Hill and the Central District, among other changes.

The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Greg Nickels dissenting and with his colleagues saying they didn’t want to make any major changes.

They plan to formally adopt the new map with a final vote Nov. 8.

Tasked with redrawing Seattle’s seven council districts based on new population data, the commission’s five appointed members have spent months weighing various options. The district boundaries must be altered, to some extent, because the current lines were drawn with 2010 census data and the city’s neighborhoods have grown unevenly since then.

The process matters because the new map will decide who elects whom to the council over the next decade; all seven district seats are up for grabs in 2023. District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis currently represents Magnolia, along with Interbay, Queen Anne, South Lake Union and downtown. He declined to comment Monday, saying he didn’t want to interfere.

Redistricting will ensure that each district contains about 105,000 people, per the 2020 census. The City Charter says the districts must be compact and contiguous, accounting “to the extent practical” for the current lines, geographic boundaries and existing communities.

Some changes have been relatively uncontroversial. For example, slower growth in West Seattle means District 1 will expand to Sodo and Georgetown. Councilmember Lisa Herbold represents District 1. But the commission has grappled since August with how to handle Magnolia.

A recent housing boom in District 7 means it must shrink. Redistricting Justice for Seattle, a coalition seeking representation for renters, young people, people of color and others, has urged a Magnolia split as the best way to keep District 7’s renter-heavy downtown neighborhoods together while causing minimal disruption elsewhere.

Many Magnolia residents have pushed back, describing their neighborhood as unique and demanding that it be held together, noting that Magnolia’s only links with the rest of Seattle are bridges over a railway in Interbay.

The commission adopted a draft splitting Magnolia in August, pursued another option in September, returned to the initial plan on Oct. 18 and advanced that map Monday with a minor revision to smooth out the boundary splitting Magnolia, along 28th Avenue West.

The map set to be finalized would move much but not all of Magnolia to District 6, joining Ballard and other neighborhoods across the Lake Washington Ship Canal. Councilmember Dan Strauss represents District 6.

No current council members would be drawn out of their own districts. The new map could nudge District 6 more conservative and District 7 more progressive, based on voting patterns that track with divides like homeowners versus renters.

Commissioner Rory O’Sullivan introduced an alternative proposal last week that would have kept Magnolia whole while separating the UW campus from the rest of the U District. He withdrew that idea Monday after Redistricting Justice for Seattle, the UW and multiple U District groups opposed it.

Nickels introduced a proposal Monday to keep Magnolia in District 7 without splitting the U District. It would have moved South Lake Union into District 3, which is represented by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, and joined Montlake with Northeast Seattle in District 4, which is represented by Councilmember Alex Pedersen.

Nickels called the proposal a compromise that could meet the commission’s needs; other commissioners said they didn’t want to consider major adjustments at the last minute without adequate public outreach and input.

The commission is seeking public comments until it finalizes its map, which is due no later than Nov. 15. You can review the latest draft, offer feedback and access other information at seattle.gov/redistricting.