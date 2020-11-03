A Seattle sales-tax measure to preserve frequent bus service, shuttle vans and free student ORCA passes took an overwhelming lead in Tuesday’s count, with a yes vote of nearly 82%.

The city’s six-year Proposition 1 would enact a tax of 0.15%, or 15 cents on a $100 purchase, to generate $42 million a year.

That money, to be collected starting April 1, would replace existing taxes that expire this Dec. 31, of .10% plus a $60 car fee. Total sales tax within the city would rise to 10.15% including state, county and transit-agency shares.

Proposition 1 tests the public’s appetite to spend during a coronavirus pandemic, which slashed ridership more than 60% at King County Metro Transit.

Higher sales taxes aggravate Washington state’s tax structure, ranked the nation’s most unfair to low-income households. Elected officials reply transit protects mobility for people who can’t or don’t drive.

“One out of three of Seattle’s essential workers rely on transit,” supporters argued in the official voter’s guide. “Prop. 1 keeps buses showing up for them, so they can show up for Seattle.”

Neighboring communities could benefit because Seattle funds support buses that cross city limits, such as RapidRide E into Shoreline via Aurora Avenue North, and Route 120 past West Seattle to Burien.

Up to $10 million a year from the funds may be spent on pass subsidies for public-school and community-college students, as well as low-income health care workers, grocery workers, and others deemed essential under COVID-19 emergency declarations.

The city intends to spend millions on West Seattle transit and trip-reduction projects to cope with the closure of the cracked highrise bridge.

But the stakes may be higher in the North End, where Metro is reshuffling its bus network to fit the 2021 Northgate, Roosevelt and University District light-rail stations.

Metro hoped Sound Transit’s expansion would create a service dividend of extra bus hours to give people in the North End more trips, but the COVID-19 recession is gobbling its cash flow.

Metro drafted a 2021 plan that assumes no Seattle sales-tax supplement, or car tabs. Some routes where buses arrive every 10 minutes would be reduced to 15-minute frequency; and some arriving 15 minutes apart would be reduced to 30-minute frequency after 7 p.m. and on weekends, said spokesman Jeff Switzer.

Proposition 1 money could avert those cuts, or allow more service.

Endorsers include the Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council, Downtown Seattle Association, Transit Riders Union and 350 Seattle.

No group declared opposition, though Fremont landowner Suzie Burke argued, “Leaving the money in the pockets of the people struggling right now … is a benefit.”

The Metropolitan King County Council balked at joining Seattle to propose a joint referendum this year, queasy about taxing people more during an economic slump.

The Yes For Transit campaign reported it collected $249,465, led by $100,000 from the Amalgamated Transit Union and $50,000 from the philanthropic Seattle Foundation.

Seattle didn’t try to renew its expiring $60 car-tab fee for transit this November because of Tim Eyman’s I-976, which voters backed in 2019 to slash car taxes statewide. The state Supreme Court struck down I-976 last month.

Seattle will keep its basic $20 car-tab fee for street work. Alex Pedersen, who chairs the City Council’s transportation committee, leans toward boosting car-tab fees to a possible $40 next year, for uses like bridge maintenance.