Last January, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city leaders called on the Seattle Police Department to reduce or eliminate deception in policing after two publicized ruses, including one that may have contributed to a man’s suicide.

Last month, SPD submitted the draft policy to the police union.

Herbold, chair of the council’s Public Safety and Human Services committee, saw the draft for the first time last week when a copy was provided by The Seattle Times.

She said Friday she is concerned that the pending policy might not be enough.

“After more than a year of deliberation, important recommendations from our civilian oversight system have not been included,” Herbold said.

Harrell declined to comment.

In one of the ruses, during the 2020 occupation of Capitol Hill known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, the department broadcast radio dispatches falsely reporting that armed Proud Boys were gathering downtown, as an attempt at crowd control. The fake dispatches agitated protesters and others and some protesters armed themselves.

Advertising

The draft policy specifically prohibits patrol ruses from “being broadcast over radio, social media, or any other mass media format.” It also goes beyond that, banning deception’s use in “enabling officers to gain access to places where they have no legal authority to be (e.g., gain access to a home or obtain consent)” and from being used to “obtain evidence or materials officers have no legal authority to obtain.”

The policy also says ruses should only be used “in circumstances when they are the least intrusive option,” and that officers should obtain permission from a supervisor before carrying them out, when “practicable.”

In 2018, an SPD officer found the driver responsible for a hit-and-run fender-bender by getting word to him, through a third person, that he had critically injured a woman in the collision, according to a report by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability. The man’s family alleged the ruse contributed to his death by suicide.

Under state law, police are permitted to use ruses only to get information for a criminal investigation or to address “an exigent threat to life safety or public safety” while undercover. They are still prohibited from creating a ruse so “shocking” it violates “fundamental fairness.”

According to the OPA report, none of those conditions applied to the Proud Boys chatter, while the 2018 incident violated state law.

After a series of meetings last spring and summer, the city’s Office of Inspector General recommended in October that SPD adopt a deception policy that “minimally” addressed public concerns by prohibiting deception used to hide the truth or to avoid telling someone the primary reason they are stopped or questioned, and also during protests and large-scale gatherings.

Advertising

The OIG also recommended defining the difference between “lawful” and “legitimate,” using legitimacy as the baseline for the use of deception. It also clarified de-escalation tactics and required documentation of all ruses, among its recommendations.

“A lot of the community engagement began with ‘officers should never lie’ as the premise,” SPD Chief Operating Officer Brian Maxey said in an interview.

In some cases, he said, the department expects officers to lie in the interest of de-escalation. For example, Maxey said an officer may lie if someone involved in an accident asks, “Am I going to die?” to keep them calm.

“Clearly what Councilmember Herbold, and the mayor, and the chief, and this engagement group were interested in are these deceptions that do not serve any legitimate purpose, harm the legitimacy of the police department and the officer, damage our reputation in the community and actually do actual harm,” Maxey later added.

Herbold praised the portion of the policy that states deception could undermine public trust in the police.

Police accountability

Seattle officials, including Harrell, Herbold, and Police Chief Adrian Diaz, publicly called for a new SPD policy to prevent similar deceptions in the future after the Office of Police Accountability found the CHOP deception tactics improper.

Advertising

Herbold deferred the writing of a policy to SPD after she said she received assurances that she’d be able to work with the department. That hasn’t happened, and she said she thinks the draft policy fails to follow key recommendations from the inspector general.

For example, Herbold noted the OIG’s recommendation to borrow an idea from House Bill 1690, a bill twice considered by the state Legislature, which says that “officers should not engage in deception in obtaining evidence or information by knowingly communicating false facts about evidence or unauthorized statements regarding leniency.”

“I am disappointed that these requested limitations do not appear in the draft policy,” Herbold said.

Maxey said that the draft policy, which says “no patrol ruse may be used to obtain evidence or materials officers have no legal authority to obtain,” covers Herbold’s concern.

“We believe that is a broader statement and encapsulates the statement that Councilmember Herbold apparently wanted specifically incorporated,” Maxey said.

Inspector General Lisa Judge said in a January committee meeting that future policy recommendations from her office will address how ruses are used in interrogations and other situations.

Sponsored

Though SPD has so far been left to adopt its own policy, the City Council could also legislate new policies for the department. On Monday, Herbold said she was gathering more input on the draft before deciding whether to propose legislation herself that would address her concerns.

“It’s my impression that some of the other items that the OIG advocated were not included, so I want to learn their perspective before making any decisions about a potential legislative path,” Herbold said.

Legal standard

SPD and other police departments have historically stopped at the legal standard set by state law, rather than write their own policy to further restrict use of deception.

“There is no other police department in the United States, that we’re aware of, that has a ruse policy,” Maxey said.

According to Maxey, the department began drafting the new guidelines in February 2022, but given the novelty of the assignment, sprawling changes to SPD’s use-of-force rules and other policies, the two-person policy team at the department didn’t complete the most recent version until last month.

The delay

After more than a year of calling for the new policy, Herbold said in a public meeting she was “concerned” about the delay in SPD adopting the new policy.

Advertising

“It doesn’t seem like we’re moving forward with actually implementing those recommendations,” Herbold told Judge in a January committee meeting.

Herbold brought up the issue during multiple council meetings from January to March and told The Seattle Times she was communicating with SPD leadership about the timeline.

“Suffice it to say I’m frustrated. It’s been more than a year since we all stood together and agreed that it was critical that we create a policy to guide the department moving forward,” Herbold said in an interview in March.

A spokesperson for SPD said that the department had submitted the policy to the Seattle Police Officers Guild as part of ongoing union contract negotiations. Guild President Mike Solan declined to comment.

SPD spokesperson Detective Judinna Gulpan said the perceived delay was a result of the process.

“Any ‘delay’ was caused by having a lot of people involved in the drafting process while at the same time only having two detectives in the policy unit,” Gulpan wrote in an email last month.

Advertising

Gulpan noted that the department was also tracking state House Bill 1062, a proposed law this year that addressed police deception, but that never made it out of committee.

According to Maxey, the leniency restrictions requested by Herbold also “tend to fall under entrapment laws anyway,” so “no officer would have the authority to grant leniency.”

The OIG did not comment on the draft legislation written by SPD, but said that there is more to be done.

“Our work with SPD is ongoing and will involve continued efforts to address the use of ruses or deception,” OIG Policy Supervisor Alyssa Perez-Morrison said. “Nationally there is very little current policy on the use of deception in public safety, which necessitates establishing best practices and new guidelines that can inform national standards.”

When asked about discipline for officers involved in the CHOP ruse, SPD said “none were with the department [when the investigation ended] and as such we issued letters saying that ‘discipline would have been imposed.'” Maxey said of the four officers who faced discipline, two were found in violation of policy and received those letters. The department declined to provide the officers’ names.

A 2019 investigation found the officer involved in the hit-and-run case misused the ruse, and he was suspended from the department for six days.